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Home / Chhattisgarh / Alliance Air flight’s tyre bursts during landing at Chhattisgarh airport, all 41 on board safe

Alliance Air flight’s tyre bursts during landing at Chhattisgarh airport, all 41 on board safe

The flight, operated by Alliance Air, was carrying 37 passengers and 4 crew members when the incident occurred during landing at around 11 am

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PTI
Updated At : 05:15 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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A Bilaspur-bound flight from Delhi suffered a tyre burst during landing at the airport here in Chhattisgarh on Friday, but all 41 people on board were safely evacuated, officials said.

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The flight, 9I613, operated by Alliance Air, was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members when the incident occurred during landing at around 11 am, an official said.

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The left-side tyre suffered a puncture as the flight landed, he said.

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All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and brought from the runway to the terminal building, he said.

The airline subsequently cancelled the flight scheduled to operate onwards from Bilaspur, he said.

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Further details are awaited, he added.

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