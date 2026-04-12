As Naxalism ends in Chhattisgarh, 'highly sensitive' village thirsty for development gets water

The end of the Naxal menace in Chhattisgarh and with it the classification of Nelangur, a remote village in the state's Narayanpur district, as a "highly sensitive" zone has finally resulted in residents there getting relief from their most worrisome problem - lack of water.

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For the first time, every household in the village has received a tap water connection that is now functional, ending a long struggle with scarcity of one of life's essentials, officials said on Sunday.

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The development comes shortly after Chhattisgarh, particularly the Bastar region, which had grappled with Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) for over four decades, was declared free of armed Maoists on March 31. Narayanpur is one of the seven districts of the Bastar region.

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"Located in the rugged Orchha block near the Maharashtra border, Nelangur was once classified as a highly sensitive zone. The difficult terrain and past security concerns had made the delivery of basic services a monumental challenge for the state administration," a government official admitted.

The arrival of tap water reflects sustained administrative efforts to integrate the most remote corners of the state into the developmental mainstream, Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain said in a release.

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"The water supply system was established under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Water is being lifted from the source using solar-powered pumps and supplied directly to homes through pipelines. This has ensured a steady supply while reducing dependence on the conventional electricity grid," she said.

For the residents of Nelangur, located 52 km from the district headquarters, the project has been life-changing, she said.

Women, who previously trekked long distances to fetch water, said the doorstep delivery has eased their daily routines and improved hygiene standards.

The pace of development in the region picked up significantly after a security camp was established jointly by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and state police in the village in April last year, officials said.

Connectivity has also improved with the introduction of a regular bus service between Narayanpur and Nelangur under the Mukhyamantri Bus Seva scheme.

The successful implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Nelangur serves as a testament to the government's reach in border areas, further strengthening public trust in the state's post-conflict reconstruction efforts, they added.

The government declared Chhattisgarh Naxal-free on March 31 this year after a relentless campaign by security forces deep into the forested strongholds of the ultras left the movement without leaders and cadre, most getting neutralised or preferring to lay down arms.