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Home / Chhattisgarh / Chhattisgarh: CBI arrests railway officer in bribery case; Rs 77 lakh cash, high-value jewellery found

Chhattisgarh: CBI arrests railway officer in bribery case; Rs 77 lakh cash, high-value jewellery found

Officer allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh to clear pending bills; caught accepting Rs 50,000 through aide

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PTI
Raipur, Updated At : 03:33 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a senior railway officer and his aide in connection with a bribery case in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, officials said on Saturday.

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Searches conducted subsequently at the residential and office premises of the accused officer in Raipur and Bhilai led to the recovery of around Rs 77 lakh cash and jewellery worth approximately Rs 14 lakh, according to the CBI.

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The accused officer had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a complainant for clearing his pending bills, but later agreed to accept Rs 1 lakh, the agency said. On August 13, the CBI nabbed him while he was allegedly accepting Rs 50,000 as the first instalment of the bribe through the alleged tout.

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Anmol Ukey, an Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME) officer posted as Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (DME) with the South East Central Railway (SECR) in Bhilai, was arrested on August 14 along with his alleged tout, the CBI said in a statement.

Searches were subsequently conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused officer in Raipur and Bhilai, during which cash amounting to around Rs 77 lakh and jewellery worth approximately Rs 14 lakh were found, the agency said.

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A court remanded Ukey and the alleged tout in police custody for four days, the CBI said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, it added.

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