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Home / Chhattisgarh / Chhattisgarh court hands death penalty to 3, life term to 1 for killing cop's wife, daughter in 2024

Chhattisgarh court hands death penalty to 3, life term to 1 for killing cop's wife, daughter in 2024

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PTI
Surajpur, Updated At : 05:14 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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District and Additional Sessions Judge Anand Prakash Wariyal convicted all four accused in the case and handed the death penalty to three of them. iStock photo
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A Fast Track Court (FTC) in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Thursday handed the death penalty to three men and life imprisonment to another accused for killing the wife of a policeman and his 11-year-old daughter in 2024, a government counsel said.

District and Additional Sessions Judge (FTC) Anand Prakash Wariyal convicted all four accused in the case and handed the death penalty to three of them - Kuldeep Sahu (32), Chandrakant Chaudhary (28) and Phool Singh alias Rinku (28) -- government counsel Suresh Sharma said.

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Another accused, Aryan Vishwakarma alias Goldy (20), was sentenced to life imprisonment, he said.

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