Chhattisgarh court hands death penalty to 3, life term to 1 for killing cop's wife, daughter in 2024
District and Additional Sessions Judge Anand Prakash Wariyal convicted all four accused in the case and handed the death penalty to three of them. iStock photo
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A Fast Track Court (FTC) in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Thursday handed the death penalty to three men and life imprisonment to another accused for killing the wife of a policeman and his 11-year-old daughter in 2024, a government counsel said.
District and Additional Sessions Judge (FTC) Anand Prakash Wariyal convicted all four accused in the case and handed the death penalty to three of them - Kuldeep Sahu (32), Chandrakant Chaudhary (28) and Phool Singh alias Rinku (28) -- government counsel Suresh Sharma said.
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Another accused, Aryan Vishwakarma alias Goldy (20), was sentenced to life imprisonment, he said.
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