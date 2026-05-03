Chhattisgarh liquor scam: ED conducts searches, seizes cash and gold worth Rs 5.39 crore

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted simultaneous search operations on April 30 under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in connection with the ongoing investigation into Chhattisgarh liquor scam, at 13 premises across Raipur, Durg/Bhilai and Bilaspur districts of the state.

Advertisement

The premises searched pertained to liquor traders, chartered accountants, businesspersons and corporate entities suspected to have received, handled, layered, or concealed Proceeds of Crime generated through the said scam.

Advertisement

During the course of searches, incriminating cash and valuables were seized.

Advertisement

Cash amounting to Rs 53 lakh and gold jewellery/bullion weighing approximately 3.234 kg (approximate value Rs 4.86 crore) were seized, taking the total seizure to approximately Rs 5.39 crore.

In addition, incriminating documents and digital devices/data were also recovered, which are presently being analysed.

Advertisement

The ED is investigating the Chhattisgarh liquor scam under PMLA, 2002 on the basis of predicate FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW)/Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Raipur.

The investigation has revealed a systematic and well-organised criminal conspiracy involving political executives, senior bureaucrats, liquor distillers, FL-10A licensees and their associates, for the extortion of illegal commissions in the procurement, licensing and sale of liquor in the State of Chhattisgarh during the period 2019–2022.

So far, the total Proceeds of Crime generated through the scam have been quantified at approximately Rs 2,883 crore by the EOW/ACB in their chargesheets.

In the course of investigation, the ED has arrested nine persons under Section 19 of PMLA, 2002 till date, including a retired IAS officer, the then MD of CSMCL, the then Excise Commissioner, the then excise minister, son of the then chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, and the then deputy secretary to the chief minister among others.

The investigation has proceeded along multiple lines, covering distillers, cash handlers, hawala conduits, FL-10A licensees and political associates.

So far, the ED has issued six provisional attachment orders (PAOs) under Section 5 of PMLA, 2002, attaching movable and immovable properties involved in money laundering to the tune of approximately Rs 380 crore.

The attached properties include residential and commercial real estate, bank balances, vehicles, jewellery and shares and belong to various accused persons and their benami entities. The Adjudicating Authority, PMLA, New Delhi has confirmed attachments in multiple instances.

The ED has also filed six chargesheets before the special court for PMLA cases, Raipur, naming 81 accused persons and entities.

The matters are being actively contested at the level of the special court, the High Court of Chhattisgarh and the Supreme Court of India, official sources said.

The present search operations have yielded further incriminating evidence, and further action in terms of attachment, chargesheets and other proceedings under PMLA shall be taken as warranted by law, ED sources said.