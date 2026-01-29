DT
Encounter breaks out between Naxalites, cops in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Encounter breaks out between Naxalites, cops in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Face-off started in the morning at a forest in the southern part of Bijapur

PTI
Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), Updated At : 12:47 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
Security personnel during an encounter in Chhattisgarh. Representative image/PTI file
An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, a police official said.

The face-off started in the morning at a forest in the southern part of Bijapur when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxalite operation based on the presence of armed cadres in the area, he said.

An intermittent gunfight was underway and further details were awaited, he added.

