An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, a police official said.

The face-off started in the morning at a forest in the southern part of Bijapur when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxalite operation based on the presence of armed cadres in the area, he said.

An intermittent gunfight was underway and further details were awaited, he added.