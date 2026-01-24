DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chhattisgarh / How a 70-foot-long, 10-tonne iron bridge vanished overnight in Chhattisgarh

How a 70-foot-long, 10-tonne iron bridge vanished overnight in Chhattisgarh

15 accused identified for stealing structure to sell as scrap; five arrested

article_Author
PTI
Korba, Updated At : 01:23 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Preliminary investigation suggested that unidentified accused used gas cutters to cut the iron railings of the bridge. Photo: Social Media
Advertisement

A 70-foot-long steel bridge weighing over 10 tonnes built on a canal more than four decades ago was stolen overnight in Chhattisgarh’s Korba city, leaving local residents stunned, police said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Investigators found the involvement of 15 persons in the incident, who allegedly cut and stole the structure to sell it as scrap. Five of the accused have been arrested so far, officials said.

Advertisement

On January 18, residents noticed that the steel bridge built over the Hasdeo Left Canal and used as a pedestrian pathway in Ward No. 17 of the Dhodhipara area had gone missing, following which local corporator Laxman Shrivas lodged a complaint, Korba Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle said.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation suggested that unidentified accused used gas cutters to cut the iron railings of the structure, he said.

Based on the written complaint received at the CSEB police chowki, a special police team was constituted to probe the matter, he added.

Advertisement

Following technical analysis, inputs given by informers and sustained investigation, police identified 15 accused in the case. Five of them - Lochan Kevat (20), Jaysingh Rajput (23), Moti Prajapati (27), Sumit Sahu (19) and Keshavpuri Goswami alias ‘Picture’ (22), all residents of the CSEB police chowki area - were arrested, Patle said.

Efforts are underway to trace the remaining 10 accused, including the alleged kingpins Mukesh Sahu and Aslam Khan, who are currently absconding, he added.

During their interrogation, the arrested accused confessed to committing the theft to sell the iron as scrap, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

CSEB police chowki in-charge Bhimsen Yadav said around seven tonnes of steel, which had been hidden inside the canal, has been seized.

The vehicle used to transport the stolen steel has also been seized, he said, adding that the police were probing where the remaining material was sold.

Talking to PTI over phone, corporator Shrivas said the bridge, around 70 feet long and five feet wide, was built nearly 40 years ago and weighed more than 10 tonnes.

Since the theft, local residents have been using a nearby concrete bridge to cross the canal, he added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts