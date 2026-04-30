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Home / Chhattisgarh / IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Raipur after passenger falls unconscious onboard

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Raipur after passenger falls unconscious onboard

The flight crew immediately alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) and sought urgent medical assistance

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PTI
Raipur, Updated At : 04:11 PM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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A Kolkata-Pune IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Thursday after a woman passenger suffered a medical emergency mid-air, officials said.

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After the passenger lost consciousness during the journey, the flight crew immediately alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) and sought urgent medical assistance, following which a decision was taken to land the aircraft in Raipur, an airport statement said.

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"Flight 6E-135 was diverted and landed safely at the Raipur airport at around 12 noon. Upon landing, a medical team arranged by the Airports Authority of India provided first aid to the passenger. She was later shifted to a nearby hospital by ambulance for further treatment," it said.

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After completion of necessary procedures and the situation normalised, the flight resumed its journey to Pune at around 1 pm, an official said.

The entire operation was handled swiftly and in a coordinated manner, ensuring passenger safety and minimal disruption, he added.

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