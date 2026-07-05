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Home / Chhattisgarh / Legendary Pandavani folk singer Teejan Bai dies at 70

Legendary Pandavani folk singer Teejan Bai dies at 70

The Padma Vibhushan recipient breathes her last at 3.15 am at the hospital, where she had been undergoing treatment since May 27

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PTI
Raipur, Updated At : 09:32 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Teejan Bai. Tribune file
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Legendary Pandavani folk singer Teejan Bai, who brought Chhattisgarh's traditional storytelling art to global audiences, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur on Sunday after a prolonged illness, doctors said.

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She was 70.

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The Padma Vibhushan recipient breathed her last at 3.15 am at the hospital, where she had been undergoing treatment since May 27, a doctor at AIIMS, Raipur, told PTI.

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Teejan Bai, who hailed from Durg district, was widely regarded as the foremost exponent of Pandavani, the traditional folk art form of Chhattisgarh that narrates episodes from the Indian epic Mahabharata through dramatic storytelling, singing and musical accompaniment.

Known for her powerful voice, commanding stage presence and expressive performance style, she transformed Pandavani from a regional folk tradition into an internationally acclaimed art form.

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Her performances captivated audiences across India and abroad, earning her recognition as one of the country's most celebrated folk artists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Teejan Bai's death, crediting her for giving Chhattisgarh's folk art a distinct global identity through her performances.

PM Modi in a post on X said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned Pandavani singer Teejan Bai ji. She gave Chhattisgarh's folk art a unique global identity through her magnificent performances. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the world of art and culture. My condolences are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

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