Chhattisgarh Chief Minister (CM) Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Friday and held detailed discussions on key issues related to the state's development. A key proposal on the table was providing grid connectivity to 461 villages in Bastar, the erstwhile Naxal hotbed.

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The CM sought special assistance from the central government to connect these 461 villages to the permanent electricity grid.

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These villages, located in security-sensitive areas, have so far remained beyond the reach of the conventional power network and are currently dependent on off-grid power systems.

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Sai emphasised that grid connectivity would ensure a reliable power supply, improve the quality of life for residents, and support the region's long-term development.

The CM also presented a comprehensive roadmap for the holistic development of the Bastar region and sought support for a Rs 10,500-crore gas-based urea project in Rajnandgaon.

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Sai said land for the project has already been allocated and all requisite state-level approvals have been completed.

"We have also urged the Prime Minister to expedite consideration of the proposal to establish an All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in either Raipur or Bastar," the CM said after the meeting, during which he presented the 'Bastar Vision'.

In recent months, following the elimination of Left-Wing Extremism, 421 schools that had remained closed in the erstwhile Naxal-affected areas of Bastar have been reopened.

Chhattisgarh seeks Arunachal-style road network for Bastar

The CM also met Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan and urged the Centre to introduce a special provision under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV) to strengthen road connectivity in the remote and inaccessible areas of Bastar division.

Sai urged that Bastar be granted the same special provision as Arunachal Pradesh, where habitations located within a 10-kilometre radius are treated as one cluster under PMGSY-IV.