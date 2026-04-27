Photos of the day: Top news images & highlights from today

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with Todd McClay, Minister for Trade and Investment of New Zealand, during the signing ceremony of the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
A deserted cityscape on a hot afternoon in Jalandhar on Monday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
A man drinks water from a bottle to beat the heat on a hot day in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Activists under the banner of the Indian Youth Congress shout slogans during a protest against the derogatory remark made by US President Donald Trump referring to India as a “hellhole,” outside the US Embassy in New Delhi on Monday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
People struggle amid scorching heat in Mohali on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky
In the scorching heat, local leaders and supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party gathered to level allegations against Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and leaders in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
MLAs of the Indian National Congress hold a mock session outside the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
As temperatures soar amid intense heat in Amritsar, devotees splash water to cool the marble floors of the Golden Temple’s parikrama on Monday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party MLAs speak to the media after boycotting the special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha organised to support the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
A young girl shields herself with a cotton cloth and an umbrella while walking through the scorching afternoon heat at Panjab University on Monday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari