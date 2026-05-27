A rare Indian Giant Squirrel was sighted in a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, forest officials said on Wednesday.

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The sighting was recorded during a birding trail organised as part of a summer camp held from May 16 to 22 in the Devpur forest area, Divisional Forest Officer Dhammshil Ganveer said.

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The rare arboreal squirrel, also known as the Malabar Giant Squirrel, was identified by Balodabazar-based nature and bird enthusiast Hemant Verma, he said.

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The sighting of the species in the Devpur forest is being seen as a positive sign of the region’s rich biodiversity and healthy forest ecosystem, Ganveer said.

Scientifically known as Ratufa indica, the Indian Giant Squirrel is among the largest tree-dwelling squirrels found in India. Much bigger than common squirrels, it can grow up to nearly three feet in length including its tail, he said.

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The squirrel is known for its striking mix of deep red, black, brown and cream colours, making it easily distinguishable, the official said.

Ganveer said the species is completely arboreal in nature and spends most of its life on tall trees. It rarely descends to the ground and is capable of making leaps of up to 20 feet from one tree to another.

The species has been listed under the “Least Concern” category by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), though deforestation and habitat fragmentation continue to affect its natural habitat, he said.

The Indian Giant Squirrel is protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, under which hunting or trading the species is prohibited and punishable, he said.

Ganveer said the Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Balodabazar and adjoining forest areas are extremely rich in biodiversity.

“Such wildlife sightings provide an opportunity to understand the importance of forests and the need for collective efforts towards their conservation,” he said.

Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap congratulated the forest department team over the sighting and said it reflected the positive impact of the state government’s wildlife conservation and environmental protection initiatives.