DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chhattisgarh / Chhattisgarh school exam question listing ‘Ram’ as option for dog’s name sparks backlash

Chhattisgarh school exam question listing ‘Ram’ as option for dog’s name sparks backlash

It triggered protests from right wing outfits, with Vishva Hindu Parishad district head Harshwardhan Chandrakar seeking the arrest and dismissal of those who prepared the question

article_Author
PTI
Mahasamund, Updated At : 05:25 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File
Advertisement

A multiple choice question on the name of a dog in an English test paper in government schools in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district has triggered controversy and protests after ‘Ram’ was listed as one of the options.

Advertisement

The question, in the half-yearly exam held on Wednesday, asked Class IV students to identify the name of ‘Mona’s dog’ with options being ‘Bala’, ‘Sheru’, ‘No One’ and ‘Ram’.

Advertisement

It triggered protests from right wing outfits in front of the district education officer (DEO), with Vishva Hindu Parishad district head Harshwardhan Chandrakar seeking the arrest and dismissal of those who prepared the question.

Advertisement

Such questions in exams are inappropriate and deeply offensive to religious sentiments, Chandrakar added.

On Thursday, DEO Vijay Kumar Lahre expressed regret and assured that such incidents would not be repeated.

Advertisement

“The relevant question was selected and sent for printing, but instead of that question paper, a different one was printed. Owing to the confidentiality of examination papers, the issue came to light only after the paper was opened at the examination centre,” he explained.

“As soon as the matter came to notice, the option concerned was immediately removed and replaced with a new one. The department has sought an explanation from the vendor concerned and asked for submission of the printed manuscript to ascertain how the question paper was changed,” Lahre said in a statement.

There was no intention to hurt religious sentiments, he said, adding that all efforts would be made to strengthen the examination process.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts