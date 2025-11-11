DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chhattisgarh / Six Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Six Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

With the latest action, 259 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year

article_Author
PTI
Bijapur, Updated At : 06:59 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Six Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisement

The gunfight broke out at around 10 am in the Indravati National Park area when a joint team of security personnel was out on anti-Naxalite operation based on inputs about the presence of senior Maoist cadres in the region, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said.

Advertisement

Personnel belonging to police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Bijapur and Dantewada districts and Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation, he said.

Advertisement

Intermittent exchange of fire continued for several hours, the SP said, adding that during the search of the encounter site, the bodies of six Maoists with automatic weapons, including an INSAS rifle, sten guns, a .303 rifle and explosives, the official said.

Additional teams of DRG, STF, Bastar Fighters, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) have been rushed to cordon off the area and nab fleeing Maoist cadres, he added.

Advertisement

The operation was still underway, said SP Yadav.

With the latest action, 259 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year. Of them, 230 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts including Bijapur, while 27 others were gunned down in Gariaband district which falls in Raipur division. Two Naxalites were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division.

On September 22, two senior Naxalites, Raju Dada alias Katta Ramachandra Reddy (63) and Kosa Dada alias Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy (67), both Central Committee members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), were killed in an encounter in the state's Narayanpur district.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts