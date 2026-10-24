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Home / China / 5.3-magnitude quake hits China’s Qinghai after 7.0-magnitude Tibet temblor kills 16

5.3-magnitude quake hits China’s Qinghai after 7.0-magnitude Tibet temblor kills 16

The fragile Tibetan Plateau is prone to powerful earthquakes as it lies in a region where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, generating significant seismic activity

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PTI
Beijing/Lhasa, Updated At : 06:25 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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In this drone photo released by Xinhua News Agency, emergency tents are set up in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in Nagqu, China's Tibet autonomous region, on Friday, October 23. Photo: AP/PTI
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A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck China’s Qinghai province on Saturday, two days after a powerful 7.0-magnitude temblor in neighbouring Tibet left 16 people dead and 76 others injured.

The latest quake jolted Zadoi County in northwest China’s Qinghai Province at 4.39 pm (Beijing Time), according to China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

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The epicentre, at a depth of 10 kilometres, was monitored at 32.54 degrees north latitude and 93.97 degrees east longitude, the centre said.

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There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from Saturday’s earthquake.

The fragile Tibetan Plateau is prone to powerful earthquakes as it lies in a region where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, generating significant seismic activity.

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Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations continued after the 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Baqen County in Nagqu city of the Tibet Autonomous Region at 10.33 pm (local time) on Thursday.

So far, 12,489 residents have been evacuated, and rescue and relief operations, along with the resettlement of affected residents, are underway, the report said.

To assist the rescue efforts, China has deployed satellites and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to conduct emergency communication support and imaging of the quake-hit area, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said on Friday.

The affected area has so far experienced 834 aftershocks, including eight measuring between 4.0 and 4.9 in magnitude.

All 76 injured people were receiving medical treatment. Five of the 11 people initially classified as seriously injured had improved to mild conditions, according to Xinhua news agency.

Relief supplies and rescue personnel continued to arrive in the affected areas.

So far, 52,450 items or sets of disaster relief supplies have been sent to the quake zone, while more than 2,500 rescue personnel are engaged in relief operations.

The supplies include 4,651 tents, 2,000 prefabricated houses, 11,772 folding beds, 5,715 quilts and other cold-weather necessities.

Authorities have established 35 temporary resettlement sites in the disaster zone.

More than 1,600 personnel from Baqen County, 347 firefighters from the Nagqu fire and rescue detachment and 530 police officers from the Nagqu public security bureau have been deployed, along with vehicles and search-and-rescue dogs.

Medical treatment, public health and epidemic prevention measures are proceeding in an orderly manner, according to the rescue headquarters.

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