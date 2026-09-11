BRICS Summit: Ahead of Xi visit, China says it will ‘properly handle’ differences with India

Just a day ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India, Beijing on Friday said it would work with New Delhi to “properly handle differences” and strengthen communication and cooperation, signalling its intent to further stabilise bilateral ties after years of tensions.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China would work with India to implement the strategic guidance of the two leaders, approach bilateral relations from a “strategic height and long-term perspective” and step up communication.

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“China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences,” Mao said.

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She added that the two countries should be “friends enjoying good-neighborliness and partners helping each other succeed”.

Mao said China and India were making arrangements for a bilateral meeting between Xi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said it would be the third consecutive year in which the two leaders would meet, following their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.

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The comments came a day before Modi and Xi are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Their meeting at Bharat Mandapam at 5.45 pm is expected to draw considerable attention as it will be Xi’s first visit to India in seven years.

The talks come after a prolonged period of strain in ties following the 2020 military standoff along the Line of Actual Control. In recent months, both sides have taken steps to stabilise relations and ease tensions along the border.

The BRICS Summit is expected to provide the two leaders another opportunity for direct engagement on the broader India-China relationship.

On the BRICS agenda, Mao said Beijing viewed the grouping as a key platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries. She said Xi would address the summit and exchange views with other leaders on the international situation, the development of BRICS mechanisms and ways to deepen practical cooperation.

Asked about the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, Mao said China supported a “common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable” approach to security and favoured political settlements through dialogue.

“We look forward to working with fellow BRICS countries to promote dialogue and negotiation to resolve differences and jointly safeguard regional and global peace and stability,” she said.

Beijing said details of Xi’s delegation would be released in due course. Mao’s comments also come amid reports of a sizeable Chinese business delegation accompanying the President for the BRICS Business Forum.