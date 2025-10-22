DT
Home / China / China accuses Australia of covering up airspace ‘intrusion’ in South China Sea

China accuses Australia of covering up airspace ‘intrusion’ in South China Sea

The Chinese Defence Ministry complains to Canberra about the matter

Reuters
Beijing, Updated At : 09:20 AM Oct 22, 2025 IST
Australia's statements about an incident involving Chinese military aircraft over the South China Sea are an attempt to cover up an Australian "intrusion" into Chinese airspace, says the Chinese Defence Ministry. Reuters file
Australia's statements about an incident involving Chinese military aircraft over the South China Sea are an attempt to cover up an Australian "intrusion" into Chinese airspace, the Chinese Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry has complained to Canberra about the matter.

The ministry was referring to an incident around the Paracel Islands in which Australia claimed a Chinese fighter jet dropped flares near one of its maritime patrol planes. Australia called the incident "unsafe and unprofessional".

"We urge Australia to immediately stop infringement, provocation and hype, strictly restrain the actions of front-line naval and air forces," the ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

