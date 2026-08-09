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Home / China / China issues red alert as Typhoon Dolphin hits its eastern coast

China issues red alert as Typhoon Dolphin hits its eastern coast

From Sunday to Wednesday, regions including northern Fujian, Zhejiang, Shanghai, northern Jiangxi, Jiangsu, Anhui, eastern Hubei, central and eastern Henan, and southern Shandong will be hit by heavy downpours

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Beijing, Updated At : 04:19 PM Aug 09, 2026 IST
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A person holds an inverted umbrella as winds intensify in Shanghai, China, on August 9. Image credit/REUTERS
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China's national observatory issued a red alert — the highest level in the country's typhoon warning system as Typhoon Dolphin hit Zhejiang province on the eastern coast on Sunday afternoon.

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Typhoon Dolphin made landfall along the country's east coast from Sanmen in Zhejiang Province to Fuding in Fujian Province, the National Meteorological Centre (NMC) said.

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Wang Haiping, NMC chief forecaster, said a high alert was required due to the typhoon's heavy rainfall intensity, extensive impact range and prolonged duration.

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From Sunday to Wednesday, regions including northern Fujian, Zhejiang, Shanghai, northern Jiangxi, Jiangsu, Anhui, eastern Hubei, central and eastern Henan, and southern Shandong will be hit by heavy downpours, with some areas in central-eastern Zhejiang and southern Anhui facing severe torrential rain.

Addressing key areas of prevention, Wang said the coastal areas of East China and the East China Sea need to focus on guarding against gale-force winds.

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From Sunday to Tuesday, most parts of the East China Sea, Hangzhou Bay, the coastal areas of Zhejiang, and the Yangtze River Estuary are expected to experience winds of Force 9 to 12, with gusts reaching Force 11 to 14, while gusts near the typhoon centre could reach Force 15 to 16, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Relevant provinces also need to guard against secondary disasters triggered by persistent heavy rainfall. The risks of mountain torrents, geological disasters, and flash floods in small and medium-sized rivers are relatively high in Zhejiang, Anhui, Henan, and Hebei, while some cities face high risks of urban waterlogging.

NMC forecasts Typhoon Dolphin to move north-westward and gradually weaken after landfall. After Wednesday, the weakened remnant vortex will turn northward.

A typhoon remnant vortex is a persistent low-pressure system that continues to exist after a tropical cyclone makes landfall and loses its primary energy source from the ocean.

"A typhoon's landfall does not mean its impact is over. After Dolphin makes landfall, it will push further inland," Wang said.

From Thursday to Sunday, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, northern Shandong and Liaoning are likely to see heavy rainfall, with some areas expected to experience severe torrential rain. In response to the typhoon, China's meteorological authority on Sunday upgraded its emergency response for severe meteorological disasters from Level III to Level II.

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