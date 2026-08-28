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Home / China / China-Nepal flooding horror not over yet, lake formed by avalanche begins to overflow

China-Nepal flooding horror not over yet, lake formed by avalanche begins to overflow

Risks of the lake bursting and potential secondary disasters such as mountain collapses and avalanches have prompted all Chinese rescue personnel and vehicles to withdraw to stand by in a safe area

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Reuters
Beijing, Updated At : 01:13 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Nepal and China had both warned on Thursday of fresh risks of flooding in the Himalayas, saying that the fresh lake created upstream due to debris had been threatening to collapse. (File photo of Nepal floods)
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A lake formed by debris from a glacier collapse that triggered catastrophic flooding on the China-Nepal border has begun to overflow, the Chinese authorities said on Friday, forcing rescue operations to be halted.

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Nepal and China both warned on Thursday of fresh risks of flooding in the Himalayas, with a debris dam creating a lake upstream that had been threatening to collapse.

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China had been racing to reduce the risk of more flooding at the disaster-stricken border crossing linking its Tibet region to Nepal, after hundreds were killed in a flash flood on Wednesday.

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Risks of the lake bursting and potential secondary disasters such as mountain collapses and avalanches have prompted all Chinese rescue personnel and vehicles to withdraw to stand by in a safe area, state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.

Related: 'Move to safety': Nepal issues alert after China gives heads-up on fresh lake burst

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The lake's reservoir has topped 2.5 million cubic metres of water, up from the estimated 1.5-2 million cubic metres, a Chinese eight-member engineering team dispatched to monitor the site recorded a day ago.

Authorities mobilised the engineering team to conduct aerial surveys and 3D modelling of the barrier lake on Thursday, according to CCTV's report.

One of the engineers, Chen Hanxiao, said challenges included difficult access to the site.

"After the glacier collapse created the lake, many isolated cliffs and steep cliffs appeared along its shoreline," Chen told CCTV on Thursday evening.

Chen said the general approach to reducing the lake's threat is to excavate a drainage channel at a lower point of the dam.

The width and depth of that channel needed calculations based on how fast the water will flow and how quickly the lake will fill.

Data from their survey found the lake was about 150 metres long and 40-50 metres in depth.

The Gyirong border port area has seen light to moderate rainfall which has loosened and destabilised soil and rock surrounding the precarious zone upstream. The rain is forecast to continue over the coming week.

China on Thursday warned that 3 million cubic meters of water — the equivalent of about 1,200 Olympic swimming pools — are expected to flow into the still-dammed lake over the next three days, creating a high risk of a breach, with peak flow expected around September 1.

The formation of a barrier lake was captured in aerial footage by a Chinese rescue team shown by state broadcaster CGTN. It showed masses of brown water accumulating in a basin with no visible outlet, that had already submerged bushes and trees and appeared to push against a barrier of debris and stones.

Nearly 1,000 remain missing on both sides of the border, including as many as 540 foreigners from 31 countries, according to officials.

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