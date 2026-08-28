DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / China / China says flash flood disaster caused by high-altitude glacier collapse in Nepal

China says flash flood disaster caused by high-altitude glacier collapse in Nepal

China's stand underscores that both Beijing and Kathmandu are on the same page about the cause of the disaster, which resulted in massive deaths and widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure

article_Author
PTI
Beijing, Updated At : 02:52 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An area covered in mud and silt washed along the devastating flash flood, near Trishuli Dam, in Nuwakot district, Nepal, on August 27, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

China on Friday said the collapse of a high-altitude glacier in Nepal may have triggered the massive flash flood disaster that engulfed the Tibet-Nepal border, killing hundreds and causing widespread damage.

Advertisement

The death toll from Wednesday's flood-related devastation climbed to 469 in Nepal, while three people were killed in Tibet.

Advertisement

"We noted that experts and official institutions of China and Nepal have made preliminary assessments on the cause of the disaster," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here.

Advertisement

"According to their analysis, the disaster may have been triggered by the collapse of a high-altitude glacier in Nepal," he said, answering a question.

China's stand underscores that both Beijing and Kathmandu are on the same page about the cause of the disaster, which resulted in massive deaths and widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure.

Advertisement

A preliminary assessment by Nepalese authorities and a revised analysis by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on Thursday identified a glacial collapse and debris flow as the trigger for the disaster.

The ice-rock avalanche struck the Lhende River, temporarily blocking its flow before the natural barrier gave way and unleashed a massive surge downstream into the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river system.

About the missing and stranded tourists and pilgrims from India visiting Tibet, Lin said, "The details are being verified. We have already notified relevant countries' embassies and we will maintain communication with them".

Chinese officials on Friday said more than 1,000 people, including 555 tourists, have been evacuated from Gyirong County near the Tibet-Nepal border, which was struck by the devastating flash floods, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

No tourist remains stranded in the area now, according to the state-run Global Times.

President Xi Jinping also sent a message of condolences to Nepalese President Ram Chandra Poudel over the disaster.

Meanwhile, at a meeting of the ruling Communist Party of China presided over by Xi, it was said: "The disaster occurred in a severely cold plateau region with steep valleys, variable weather, many surrounding glaciers and glacial lakes, as well as potential geological hazards, which poses significant challenges to emergency rescue operations".

The meeting emphasised that all relevant authorities and departments must take resolute and effective measures for the rescue-related work.

Search and rescue plans should be formulated in a scientific manner, and every effort should be made to search for and rescue all missing Chinese and foreign nationals, it stressed. China will provide emergency aid to the disaster-hit area in Nepal and carry out international rescue cooperation, it added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts