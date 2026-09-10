China on Thursday sought a “fair, just, transparent and non-discriminatory” environment for its companies operating in India after the country’s Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) recommended a detailed probe into Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi’s business practices and compliance with foreign investment laws.

The development comes ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India for the BRICS Summit this weekend, with the proposed probe adding another layer to the economic issues likely to figure in discussions against the backdrop of efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to stabilise bilateral ties.

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Asked about the SFIO recommendation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said he was “not familiar with the specifics” but stressed the importance of a conducive business environment for companies from all countries.

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“China-India economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature. We hope India will provide a fair, just, transparent and non-discriminatory environment for the investment and operation of companies of all countries in India,” Guo said.

The remarks came a day after Reuters reported that the SFIO had recommended a comprehensive investigation into Xiaomi India, with the proposal examining fund movements, beneficial ownership and whether the company had obtained mandatory government approvals for investments following India’s tighter scrutiny of Chinese investments after the 2020 border clashes.

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The proposed probe is yet to receive approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. According to the report, the SFIO memorandum, drafted in May, has reportedly laid out a 21-point investigation framework, including scrutiny of financial statements, auditor reports and statements from current and former company executives.