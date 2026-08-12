China: Situation along borders with India is ‘generally stable’ at the moment

China on Wednesday said the situation along its border with India is “generally stable” at the moment, citing the recent meeting of the border consultative mechanism between the two countries, where both sides agreed to “maintain communication”.

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Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun was responding to questions on the “military situation” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh when he said, “China-India border situation is generally stable at the moment.”

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Jiakun was responding to queries about Indian social media claims of stepped-up Chinese military activity in the disputed border state.

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He cited the August 6 meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs and added, “The two sides agreed to maintain communication via diplomatic and military channels and jointly uphold peace and tranquillity in the border areas.”

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs, while responding to the “military situation” along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, had said these issues were “most serious” and that the state of border affairs “will reflect” on larger bilateral ties.

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, at a briefing on Tuesday, was asked, “What is the update on the military situation between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh? Has this ‘standoff issue’ been taken up diplomatically?”

The question was in reference to reports over the past two weeks that Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a “face-off” at a location in Taksing in the Upper Subansiri district along the LAC with China.

The development comes just a month before the upcoming BRICS Summit, where Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi.

Jaiswal responded, saying, “In matters relating to the border areas between India and China, we have always emphasised in discussions with the Chinese side that we consider these issues as most serious and that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in these areas is of the utmost importance.”

India, he reminded, has stated that “the state of the border affairs will reflect on the state of our larger bilateral ties”.