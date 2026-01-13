DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / China / China warns retaliation as Trump's Iran tariff threat puts its cheap oil imports at risk

China warns retaliation as Trump's Iran tariff threat puts its cheap oil imports at risk

Trump announced on Monday that any country ‘doing business’ with Iran will have to pay a 25 per cent tariff on its trade with the US

article_Author
PTI
Beijing, Updated At : 07:40 PM Jan 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning. Photo: X/@SpoxCHN_MaoNing
Advertisement

China, the largest buyer of Iranian oil, on Tuesday warned counter measures against US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 25 per cent tariffs on countries trading with Iran, amid concerns that sanctions could end Beijing's reliance on cheaper oil imports.

Advertisement

Trump announced on Monday that any country "doing business" with Iran will have to pay a 25 per cent tariff on its trade with the US, a move that could impact Tehran's major trading partners such as China, India and the UAE.

Advertisement

"There are no winners in a tariff war, and China will firmly safeguard its own legitimate and lawful rights and interests," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said while reacting to Trump's threat.

Advertisement

Trump's Iran tariff threats, coupled with the fall of the pro-Beijing Maduro regime in Venezuela which also supplied loan-linked oil supplies to China, sent “a dire warning" to Beijing's policymakers who, analysts said, need to urgently find ways to protect the country's strategic interests abroad.

His announcement sent shockwaves in Beijing, which may have to reconsider its approach, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted China watchers as saying.

Advertisement

China is already grappling with the fall of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, one of its closest allies. His fall brought about an overnight end to Venezuela's allegiance to Beijing, which, according to reports, invested over USD 106 billion in the Latin American country.

According to data compiled by intelligence firm Kpler, China imported around 400,000 barrels per day of Venezuelan oil last year for far cheaper prices.

As per Kepler data, China also purchased on average 1.38 million barrels per day of Iranian oil last year, which constituted about 80 per cent of Iranian oil.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts