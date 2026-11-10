Jensen Huang and Alice alleged affair, spy probe and photos as Nvidia CEO slips in billionaire rankings

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has suffered a sharp fall in his personal fortune, losing $7.4 billion (around Rs 69,520 crore) in a single day as the controversy surrounding his alleged relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang deepens.

The episode has drawn attention not only because of the reported affair but also because of allegations that Alice Huang was recruited by China's top intelligence agency to get close to the billionaire and gather information about him.

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Huang's net worth fell from $162.2 billion to $154.7 billion on Monday, November 9, pushing him down from eighth to 10th place on Forbes' real-time billionaire rankings. He slipped below Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

Nvidia shares came under pressure amid the controversy, falling 5.5 per cent by 1.30 pm EST on Monday after declining as much as 7 per cent in pre-market trading. The stock's opening fall had briefly wiped out $10.3 billion from Huang's fortune, taking him outside the world's 10 richest people.

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By Tuesday, November 10, however, Huang had recovered some of his losses, with his net worth rising to $155.4 billion. He remained at the 10th position on the Forbes list.

Who is Alice Huang and what is her alleged connection with Jensen Huang?

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese businesswoman and former senior executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data centre and cloud computing company.

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According to The New York Times, US intelligence officials suspect that Alice Huang was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) to establish a relationship with Jensen Huang, gather sensitive information about Nvidia and potentially influence business decisions involving the company's advanced AI chips.

The newspaper cited a memo circulated within the Trump administration. The circumstances and timing of their first meeting remain unclear, although the two were photographed together at a bar in June 2024. Photographs also reportedly show them together at industry events in Taipei in 2024 and 2025.

Jensen Huang and Alice Huang are not related. Their reported personal and romantic relationship has become the subject of intense scrutiny following the espionage allegations.

Alice Huang has also reportedly maintained connections with executives in the AI chip industry, including those associated with Gigabyte, which assembles Nvidia supercomputers.

Alice Huang's Megaspeed connection and US scrutiny

Huang has described herself as the chief executive of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based provider of AI computing and cloud services. However, company filings reportedly showed that she was removed as managing director after the company's first eight months.

Megaspeed was established in 2023 after Chinese gaming and cloud computing company 7Road spun off its overseas operations in Singapore. The company partners with Nvidia and supplies its technology across the Asia-Pacific region.

The company has also attracted US scrutiny over concerns about China's access to Nvidia chips. In 2024, a US Commerce Department official found Nvidia equipment still boxed at a data centre site in Malaysia, raising concerns that the hardware could be shipped elsewhere.

What next for Jensen and Nvidia?

The controversy comes at a crucial time for Nvidia, which has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the global artificial intelligence boom.

The company's board has launched an independent investigation into the matter. It has said there is currently no reason to believe that corporate secrets or national security were compromised.

The reported affair has also triggered a shareholder class-action lawsuit against Huang and Nvidia in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

China's Foreign Ministry has strongly rejected the espionage allegations, describing them as baseless smears.

The timing is particularly sensitive for Nvidia, which is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings next Tuesday after the market closes.

Its second-quarter results showed revenue of $96.2 billion, with its data centre business contributing $89 billion, up 117 per cent year-on-year and accounting for around 92 per cent of total revenue.

While speculation about Huang's future at Nvidia has surfaced following the controversy, prediction market traders consider it unlikely that he will be forced out as CEO.

For now, attention remains on the board's investigation, the allegations surrounding Alice Huang and whether the controversy will have a lasting impact on investor confidence in the world's leading AI chipmaker.