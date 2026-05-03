Nepal objects to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh; MEA says territorial claim 'untenable'

Nepal has formally objected to the proposed Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and lodged a diplomatic protest to both India and China. It claimed that Lipulekh and its surrounding areas were its territory.

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Rejecting Nepal's contention, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday night said it was unilateral "artificial enlargement" of territorial claim and was "untenable".

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “As regards territorial claims, India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable.”

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In its protest, the Nepal Foreign Ministry had said, “The government remains clear and firm that as per the 1816 Sugauli Treaty, Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are integral parts of Nepal.”

Nepal also signalled that it remained open to a diplomatic resolution. “In keeping with the spirit of close and friendly relations, Nepal remains committed to resolving the boundary issue through historical facts, evidence and diplomatic dialogue,” it said.

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The MEA said, with regards to claims related to border issues made by the Nepal Foreign Ministry in the context of the Manasarovar yatra, India’s position in this regard had been consistent and clear. “Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra since 1954 and the yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development.”

The MEA said India remained open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

This is second such protest by Nepal, since the last one in August last year when India and China announced the opening of a trade route via the same mountainous region.

India had last week announced the pilgrimage to Mansarovar and one of the routes is through Lipulekh Pass, located near the trijunction of India, Nepal and China.

Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said it had taken note of reports about the proposed route and reiterated its long-held claim.

Nepal's foreign minister Shishir Khanal said the step was taken after consultations with political parties, and its official stance had now been formally communicated.

Nepal has, in the past, repeatedly urged India not to undertake road construction, expansion, border trade or pilgrimage-related activities in the region. The government said it has consistently raised these concerns in the past, describing the matter as sensitive.

Nepal has, on multiple occasions, reminded both India and China of its claim and concerns regarding developments in the Lipulekh area.

The dispute centres around the Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura regions, which Nepal claims part of its territory under the Sugauli Treaty, signed after the Anglo-Gurkha war. The British had defeated the Gurkha kingdom in a battle and the treaty defined territories the Gurkha king ceded to the British.