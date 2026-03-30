The viral heartwarming story about seven dogs in China not so cute, its fake

A heartwarming story about seven dogs in China that went viral across social media has now taken an unexpected turn, after officials revealed that the widely believed rescue narrative was not true.

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The incident began when a road user filmed seven dogs walking together along a highway in Changchun, located in Jilin province. Concerned for their safety, the person shared the video and alerted traffic authorities.

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The clip quickly spread online, gaining more than 230 million views and triggering an emotional response from viewers across China and abroad.

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Many social media users assumed the dogs had escaped from a dog meat restaurant or fallen from a transport truck. Some went further, using artificial intelligence tools to create dramatic posters and stories portraying the dogs as loyal, intelligent heroes escaping captivity and finding their way home.

A local stray dog rescue shelter also shared a video claiming the animals had been stolen and later escaped, although this claim was based on speculation rather than eyewitness evidence.

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Animal welfare volunteers joined the search, putting up notices, using drones, and visiting nearby villages. Within a few days, all seven dogs were found and returned.

However, local state media later stepped in to correct the story. According to City Evening News, the German shepherd leading the group, named Sibao, was not injured, stolen, or held captive. Instead, Sibao was in heat, which naturally attracted the other six dogs to follow her.

Sibao’s owner, a villager surnamed Zhang, explained that dogs in the area usually roam freely and sometimes go missing for a day or two. She said the situation was normal village behaviour rather than a dramatic escape. Sibao has since been temporarily tethered to prevent her from wandering again.

Once the truth emerged, online discussions shifted toward the dangers of misinformation and fake news. Many users admitted they were surprised by how easily the story was believed. One comment read, “Even what you see with your own eyes may not be true in the age of social media and AI.”

Animal welfare volunteer Tongtong told South China Morning Post that the story spread so quickly because animal cruelty is a real concern in China. According to the China Pet Industry White Paper, the country had over 90 million stray cats and dogs in 2024, and abuse cases still occur.

“To truly care for animals,” Tongtong said, “we must improve protection laws, promote adoption, and focus on real solutions rather than viral stories.”