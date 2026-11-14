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Home / China / Trump, Putin, Xi to hold first-ever trilateral meeting at Shenzhen Summit in China next week

Trump, Putin, Xi to hold first-ever trilateral meeting at Shenzhen Summit in China next week

The discussions between the leaders are expected to focus on nuclear disarmament and Iran

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ANI
Washington DC, Updated At : 10:13 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Image credit/ANI
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US President Donald Trump is set to participate in a first-ever trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in China next week.

The discussions between the leaders are expected to focus on nuclear disarmament and Iran, senior US officials said, as reported by ABC News.

The meeting will mark an unprecedented joint engagement between the leaders of the three major powers, although US officials have downplayed expectations of an immediate agreement on nuclear weapons reduction, describing the interaction as an initial conversation.

According to CNN, White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said Trump intended to discuss reducing nuclear weapons globally, describing nuclear proliferation as a dangerous development.

"The President has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world. This proliferation, President Trump believes, is very dangerous," Wales said.

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A senior US official said the administration did not expect the trilateral meeting to produce a concrete agreement but viewed it as an opportunity to initiate discussions at the highest level.

"We do not expect to get to any kind of agreement. I would characterise this as the entry point, the first conversation, certainly at the leader level, between these countries," the official said.

The officials added that Trump is expected to raise the issue of Iran with Xi and Putin but does not intend to discuss Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine during the trilateral engagement.

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Trump and Xi are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting and working lunch before the joint engagement with Putin. However, there are no plans for a separate one-on-one meeting between Trump and the Russian President.

The discussions come amid renewed attention to global nuclear security, particularly after the last nuclear arms treaty between the United States and Russia expired in February. China, meanwhile, has been expanding its nuclear arsenal.

Billionaire Elon Musk is also expected to accompany Trump during parts of his China visit, with US officials pointing to his business interests in the country. However, he is not expected to attend the trilateral meeting, ABC News reported.

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Trump will first travel to Manila on Monday for the ASEAN Summit, where he is expected to participate in discussions on Indo-Pacific peace and security and hold a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

He will subsequently travel to Shenzhen, China, for the APEC Summit, where he is scheduled to attend the leaders' dinner and multilateral meetings before meeting Xi.

The trilateral engagement with Xi and Putin is expected to be the final event of Trump's Asia trip.

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