9/11 and the unfinished war on terror

I was just settling down in my assignment as ambassador to Indonesia in Jakarta in September 2001 when news broke that commercial aircraft had ploughed into New York’s iconic Twin Towers. One was glued to the TV screen for hours, watching replays of the planes flying straight into the buildings, creating huge fireballs followed by the towers collapsing into a tangled heap.

There were distressing images of people leaping to their death, trying desperately to escape the incandescent flames engulfing the buildings. I can still recall the pictures of New Yorkers running away from the disaster site, covered in ash and soot, their faces taut with terror and bewilderment. And then came even more disturbing news of a hijacked aircraft heading into Washington and crashing into the Pentagon. What further horrors awaited America?

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And yet it was remarkable how resilient the US proved to be, taking the tragedy in its stride, and then doubling down to create the most formidable security shield to protect itself. And the US mobilised the world to fight by its side in the ‘War on Terror’ it launched. This was the first occasion (and the only one so far) when Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), incorporating the commitment to collective defence (an attack against one treaty partner would be regarded as an attack against all and trigger a collective response), was invoked since NATO’s establishment in 1949.

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Even American adversaries such as Russia and China offered solidarity, though they also sought international endorsement and support for their own wars on terror — Russia against Chechen rebels and China against the East Turkistan Islamic Movement in Xinjiang. These had earlier been billed as legitimate struggles of oppressed minorities for self-determination. Thus, there was an important narrative change.

The war on terror led to a significant abridgement of individual rights, with the State claiming the power to undertake pervasive surveillance of its own citizens in the name of ensuring security. It made democracy less liberal, the State more intrusive and opaque and the citizen more fearful. People became complicit in the mounting limitations on their cherished rights.

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The downsizing of democracy in the world’s most powerful democracy loosened the restraints on State power across the world. The State is inherently predatory but restrained by democratic accountability. The security argument weakened the restraints and technology furnished nations with ever more refined instruments for holding citizens under greater scrutiny and the State less so. Twenty-five years later, we live in a world of diminishing democracy, thanks to the forces unleashed by 9/11.

Was 9/11 in any way responsible for the strengthening of India-US ties and the conclusion of the historic nuclear deal? Not really. It is mainly the China factor which provided the glue for the India-US strategic partnership. American interlocutors tried to use the bait of the nuclear deal to seek greater accommodation from India vis-à-vis Pakistan, including on the Kashmir issue. This was always resisted firmly. There may have been a shared sentiment of being united in the war on terrorism. This did not translate into operational cooperation.

Did the war on terror lead to a decline in terrorism? Not from the Indian perspective. The attack on Parliament by Pakistan-based terrorists on December 13, 2001, came just weeks after 9/11. The Indian response of massing troops along the India-Pakistan border under Operation Parakram did not elicit American or international support. Paradoxically, the war on terror brought Pakistan back from the doghouse in which it had found itself after General Musharraf’s military coup against the Nawaz Sharif government.

When the US launched a punitive war against the Taliban government in Afghanistan for providing a base for Al-Qaida and a shelter to its leader, Osama bin Laden, Pakistan assumed pole position by providing access to US troops and military supplies and sharing, selectively, useful intelligence. The US war on terror required Pakistan to remain focused on its western flank with Afghanistan, while freeing it from concerns over its eastern flank with India. The US did not attach priority to India-oriented terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed. Its targets were Al-Qaida and later ISIS.

The US reaction to Pakistan providing a safe haven to Osama since his escape from Afghanistan is instructive. While the US carried out a raid deep into Pakistani territory to assassinate him, there was no legal determination of Pakistan’s role in sponsoring terrorism.

When I visited Washington soon after Osama’s killing in Abbottabad (Pakistan) in 2011, senior American officials conveyed to me that documents and other incriminating material seized from the site proved Pakistan’s complicity, that its claim about being unaware of his presence on Pakistani soil was beyond belief. And yet the US never formally determined Pakistani complicity. This would have required the US, under its legal statute, to declare Pakistan a State sponsor of terrorism, impose onerous sanctions on it and cut off all aid.

The US chose ambiguity instead because it was still engaged in a war against the Taliban and depended upon Pakistani logistical support. Now it is Pakistan’s proximity to Iran which explains its current transactional utility to the US. If India expected the post-9/11 war on terror to restrain Pakistan’s indulgence in cross-border terrorism, then it has been disappointed and will continue to be so in the future.

The post-9/11 international situation has also highlighted that sympathy for India on the terror front does not override US and international concern over the risk of a nuclear war between India and Pakistan. Pakistan knows this and has never hesitated from playing up the nuclear risk factor when facing pressure on the terror front.

Pakistan-sponsored terrorism against India has never been a US problem except when American or Israeli citizens have been killed, as happened during the Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008. It resulted in limited counter-terrorism cooperation involving Pakistan-based groups, but this has receded over time. The US is now back to parallel counter-terrorism talks with the two countries.

The pervasive security overlay that enveloped politics throughout the world has also taken hold in India to the detriment of democratic practice. This is one baneful aftermath of 9/11 which persists and festers to the disadvantage of the individual citizen.