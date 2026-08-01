A cavalryman to the core

GENERAL VN Sharma (retd), who passed away in Delhi on Friday (July 31), was a cavalry officer to the core. Commissioned in 16 Cav, the oldest armoured regiment, he internalised the cavalry ethos all his life: speed, surprise and keeping a steady nerve under fire. He was appointed Army Chief in May 1988 when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister.

Advertisement

Post his retirement in June 1990, Gen Sharma — known affectionately as 'Tich' — was a regular at seminars and discussions in the IDSA and generously shared his experiences with younger members in the fraternity. I was among them and over the years, Gen Sharma (VNS) provided valuable insights into the opaque nature of civil-military relations in India at the highest levels. His first test came months into his tenure as Chief. In November 1988, mercenaries tried to overthrow President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom in Male, Maldives, in a coup.

Advertisement

Operation Cactus was conceived with Rajiv Gandhi visiting the war-room. With little time to practice (or evolve robust SOPs), a parachute brigade was airlifted from Agra to Male in a matter of hours. The IAF came up trumps and by dawn, Indian troops had secured the airport and rescued Gayoom. The mercenaries fled, only to be captured by naval men. The coup collapsed in 24 hours. VNS dwelt on the uncertainties and the hesitation among his PSOs, but, as he said: "I had to take a call and the para boys rose to the challenge." Razor-sharp memory, even decades later, he could recall the names of the officers: Balsara, Bhatia, et al.

Advertisement

A more complex challenge was the purported May 1990 India-Pakistan nuclear crisis — purported, since the US had secretly alerted New Delhi about this 'crisis' when PM VP Singh was grappling with a host of other challenges. Tich Sharma, Podgy Nadkarni and Polly Mehra were the three service chiefs and there were rumours swirling in Delhi about the nuclear challenge. However, there were no Indo-Pak hostilities, though state-sponsored terrorism was gaining traction in Kashmir. The summer of 1990 passed without a visible crisis.

Cut to mid-1993. The US was applying pressure on Delhi to sign the CTBT and PM Narasimha Rao was steadfast in resisting it. Predictably, western print media published sensational accounts of the crisis that was averted in May 1990. At one of the discussions held, VNS revealed some details about red herrings that were being strewn to rattle India. "All bluff and bluster" was the cavalry general's riposte. Immediately, K Subrahmanyam encouraged VNS to write about this incident and he provided valuable details to reconstruct the 1990 crisis in a more factual manner.

Advertisement

One incident that remains shrouded is the standoff between Gen Sundarji, the Army Chief, and VNS in 1987. Indian and Chinese troops were eyeball-to-eyeball in the Sumdorong Chu valley, Arunachal Pradesh. Orders came down from Sundarji to consider a tactical pullback. Sharma, as Eastern Army Commander, refused and his recommendation was unalloyed: you don't give up ground unless forced. Hold the ridgeline and do not signal weakness to Beijing.

That firmness at the local level gave Delhi the leverage that may have paved the way for Rajiv Gandhi’s historic visit to China in 1988. In an interview with me in 2005, VNS recounted that as Army Commander, he acted in abiding national interest and had told Sundarji that he could sack him, but his orders would not change.

Farewell, Tich sir. RIP!