A democracy needs its kopagriha

IT is the Ramlila season in North India. Crowds gather each evening in public grounds to watch the old story unfold. No one asks them for a permit. An episode from the epic came to my mind on Sunday morning, October 11. The Supreme Court had assembled in an extraordinary sitting. Sundays are for rest, even in that building. The Bench pressed counsel with questions on protest and police power. Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked to be briefed on whether the police had violated the right of peaceful assembly. It was the right question. Part of the answer lies in a room in Ayodhya.

The Ramayana has a protest site. Valmiki calls it the krodhagara, the chamber of anger. Later tellings call it the kopagriha. A queen with a grievance went there. She lay on the bare floor. She cast off her jewels. She waited. Kaikeyi did not seek the king’s leave to be angry. No guard stopped her at the door. No chamberlain sealed the palace corridors. Ayodhya had built a room for dissent, and the room was open. The king came to her. He had to listen. We may argue about what Kaikeyi demanded. We cannot argue about the architecture. The kingdom designated a place for anger and let the angry reach it.

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Delhi has its own kopagriha. It is called Jantar Mantar. The Supreme Court has recognised it as a designated site of protest. The Delhi Police treat it differently. When citizens set out for Jantar Mantar, the police often make sure they never arrive. Metro stations close across the city. Barricades rise on the roads. Trains are cancelled.

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Farmers found the approaches to the Capital studded with concrete and iron spikes. Wrestlers who sat at Jantar Mantar were removed and the site cleared. The designated place stays open. The road to it shuts. A right to protest at a place you cannot reach is a right on paper. It resembles a ticket to a theatre whose doors are locked.

Start with the text. Article 19(1)(b) of the Constitution says that all citizens “shall have the right to assemble peaceably and without arms.” Read those words slowly. They do not say the State may permit citizens to assemble. They declare a right the citizen already holds. The clause names no grantor. A permit regime inserts one. Then the verb: the right is to assemble. It is the right to gather, not the right to apply to gather. Protection attaches when people come together. A rule that makes gathering lawful only after an officer signs a form moves the right to a place the Constitution never put it.

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Then the qualifiers: the assembly must be peaceable; it must be without arms. Both conditions concern the conduct of those assembled. Neither concerns the approval of an official. “Peaceably” is an adverb of manner. One judges manner as the assembly proceeds, or after it ends. A permit asks an officer to decide beforehand whether a gathering not yet held will stay peaceful. The Constitution sets a standard of conduct. The licensing office applies a standard of prediction. They are not the same test. The framers named two conditions. Lawyers know the old maxim: expressio unius est exclusio alterius. To state one thing is to exclude another. Had the framers wanted a third condition of prior leave, they would have written it beside the other two.

The State answers with Article 19(3). That clause permits reasonable restrictions in the interests of public order, and of India’s sovereignty and integrity. I accept that. But read the operative words: restrictions “on the exercise of the right.”

A restriction on the exercise assumes that the right is being exercised. It regulates time, place and manner. A licence does something else. It holds the right in suspense until authority consents. That is a prohibition with a dispensation. It is not a restriction. Article 19(6) proves the point. For trades and professions, the framers allowed laws prescribing “professional or technical qualifications.” That is a precondition, stated in terms. Clause (3) carries no such language. Where the Constitution meant to let the State impose a precondition on a freedom, it said so. Where it did not, we should not supply one.

None of this leaves the police helpless. They may ask for notice. Notice lets them divert traffic, post constables and plan for crowds. Notice serves the right. Permission supplants it. A citizen who gives notice tells the State what she will do. A citizen who seeks permission asks the State what she may do.

The Supreme Court has walked this ground before. In Himat Lal K. Shah v. Commissioner of Police (1973), it struck down a rule that let the police commissioner refuse permission for street meetings at his discretion. In the Ramlila Maidan Incident, In Re (2012), it condemned a midnight police assault on sleeping protesters. Recent judgments lean the other way. In Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan v. Union of India (2018), the Court weighed protests against the interests of residents near Jantar Mantar. In Amit Sahni v. Commissioner of Police (Shaheen Bagh case, 2020), it said protests belong in designated places. Each judgment speaks of balance. In practice, each hands the scales to the police.

Balance is a respectable word. But one does not weigh a fundamental right against a section of the Delhi Police Act as if both sat on equal pans. The Constitution is the higher law. The Police Act works inside it. When the Court treats a statutory power to regulate as a counterweight of equal mass, it overbalances. The right becomes the exception. The prohibitory order becomes the rule.

Justice Bagchi’s question goes to this point. It does not ask how the police should use their powers. It asks whether the powers themselves square with Article 19(1)(b). The Court has deferred that inquiry for decades. A statute that lets an officer forbid an assembly in advance, on a forecast of trouble, deserves that scrutiny. The burden lies on the State. It does not lie on the citizens who wish to gather.

The danger was foreseen. In the Constituent Assembly, Somnath Lahiri complained that many of the fundamental rights had been framed “from the point of view of a police constable.” He feared a charter that a constable would read as a list of permissions. Seventy-nine years on, the constable has a metro map and a stack of barricades.

Here is the test I would offer. We have fundamental rights bounded by reasonable restrictions. We do not have reasonable rights bounded by fundamental restrictions. The right is the rule. The restriction is the exception, and the State must justify it case by case, place by place, hour by hour. When a commissioner shuts a dozen metro stations to stop a few hundred people, he inverts that order. He treats the restriction as fundamental and the right as a favour.

A democracy needs its kopagriha. It needs a room where the aggrieved can lie on the floor and wait for the king. Ayodhya understood that the room was useless unless the queen could walk to it. Delhi keeps the room and blocks the corridor. Kaikeyi did not ask Dasharatha’s permission to be angry. Indian citizens should not have to ask the commissioner’s.