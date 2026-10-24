A drug activist killed, questions remain

ON October 13, 2026, anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead inside a chemist shop in Mansa while livestreaming a confrontation with its owner over the alleged sale of addictive drugs. His killing has shocked Punjab, raising urgent questions about drug enforcement, pharmaceutical regulation, firearm licensing and the state's responsibility to protect those who challenge the drug trade.

Jhota's father has reportedly alleged that his son was called by SSP Nanak Singh and warned against mentioning drugs while continuing his campaign. This allegation requires independent verification and a response from the officer concerned. It must neither be presumed true nor dismissed without investigation.

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The central question is whether the authorities failed to respond adequately to complaints about illegal drug sales or whether anyone deliberately obstructed those attempting to expose them. The answer must emerge from evidence, not conjecture or denial.

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On March 29, 2019, Neha Shoree, a Drug Control Officer, was shot dead at her office in Kharar by a chemist against whom she had reportedly taken regulatory action. Her murder exposed the risks faced by officials enforcing pharmaceutical laws.

The circumstances of the two killings differ, but both raise a disturbing question: what protection does the state provide to those confronting the drug trade, and what accountability follows when they are killed?

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Punjab's drug crisis has evolved over decades, from traditional intoxicants to heroin, other opioids and the diversion of pharmaceutical medicines. The 2015 Punjab Opioid Dependence Survey estimated approximately 2,30,000 people to be opioid-dependent in the state. Behind these figures lie shattered families, endangered youth and communities struggling with addiction.

Successive governments have announced campaigns and enforcement drives. Yet arrests and seizures cannot deliver lasting results if attention remains focused on consumers while the supply chain escapes effective scrutiny.

The drug supply chain extends beyond international borders and organised trafficking networks. It can include manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retail outlets through which medicines intended for legitimate medical use are diverted.

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, provide a regulatory framework. Their existence, however, is no guarantee of effective enforcement.

Authorities must trace suspicious supplies, reconcile stock records, identify repeat violations and investigate links between distributors and retailers. Responsibility must be established across the chain wherever evidence warrants it.

The pharmacy profession must not be collectively stigmatised. The objective is to protect honest businesses while preventing illegal sales from hiding behind legitimate commercial activity.

The Bhola drug case demonstrated that individuals within the enforcement establishment can become implicated in drug-related criminal networks. Jagdish Singh Bhola, a former Punjab Police DSP, was convicted in the money-laundering case arising from the wider drug syndicate. This does not establish collective police complicity, but it underlines why allegations involving officials demand rigorous investigation.

Questions also persist over two Special Investigation Team reports associated with Punjab's wider drug cases -- one headed by ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu and another by then DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya -- under the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The reports remained in sealed covers. In September 2023, the high court declined to make Chattopadhyaya's report public.

Non-publication does not prove suppression or establish that no action was taken. The public nevertheless deserves clarity within the limits of judicial directions and applicable law about the reports' status, the action taken on their findings and matters that remain pending.

The recent arrest of Punjab Police constable Karamdeep Singh in connection with a reported seizure of 15 kg of heroin on October 14, 2026, adds another serious concern. His deployment with an anti-drone unit near the international border warrants scrutiny, but his guilt, any misuse of official access and possible wider connections must be established through due process.

The prolonged four-year additional charge arrangement at the highest level of the force raises questions about professional independence, merit-based leadership and institutional priorities. A force's historic reputation cannot substitute for stable leadership. Nor can Punjab afford to sideline experienced officers when public confidence in enforcement is under strain.

The investigation into Jhota's murder must examine the original livestream, forensic evidence, witness statements, firearm records and previous complaints. The reported conversation with SSP Nanak Singh must be specifically investigated, with all concerned given a fair opportunity to respond.

The suspension of Mansa City 2 SHO Beant Kaur amid allegations of negligence is an administrative measure, not proof of criminal complicity. The handling of complaints and the supervisory chain of responsibility require examination.

Reports indicate that Jhota and the accused chemist had a history of confrontation. Vigilantism cannot replace lawful enforcement, but an earlier dispute cannot, by itself, explain away a killing. It also raises questions about firearm licensing: were relevant police records and public-safety concerns considered when the licence was granted or renewed? Where statutory grounds for action exist, the competent authority must follow due process.

The objective is to disarm demonstrable risks, not punish an entire profession.

The Government of Punjab should adopt six priorities:

1. Independent investigation: Ensure a thorough, time bound investigation into Jhota's murder, examining credible allegations of official interference and any wider involvement supported by evidence. Address outstanding concerns in Neha Shoree's case through the appropriate legal process.

2. SIT accountability: Clarify the legal status of the earlier reports and the action taken on their findings, subject to judicial restrictions and applicable law.

3. Pharmaceutical audits: Conduct intelligence-led inspections to identify suspicious sales, repeat violations and unexplained stock discrepancies.

4. End-to-end traceability: Strengthen digital records, stock reconciliation, risk based audits and penalties for established diversion of controlled medicines.

5. Integrity in enforcement: Strengthen internal oversight, confidential reporting and supervisory accountability, particularly in sensitive anti-drug and border security assignments. Investigate misconduct on evidence, without presuming collective complicity.

6. Protection and rehabilitation: Provide threat assessments and protection where warranted for officials, whistleblowers and community activists, alongside accessible prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services.

The deaths of Neha Shoree and Parvinder Singh Jhota, the questions surrounding the SIT reports, the Bhola case and the recent heroin seizure are distinct matters, not proof of a single conspiracy. Together, however, they demand a searching examination of Punjab's enforcement and accountability systems.

The test is straightforward: can the state disrupt the supply of illicit drugs, protect those who expose the trade, prosecute offenders on sound evidence and hold its own officials accountable without fear or favour?

The Punjab Police must recover and preserve its legacy of professionalism, independence and public service. Political convenience must never take precedence over institutional competence, and no official should be shielded or condemned without evidence.

The measure of Punjab's resolve will not be the number of raids announced or slogans raised, but whether the drug suppliers are stopped, the system is held accountable and those who dare to confront this menace can do so without risking their lives.