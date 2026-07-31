A litmus test for BJP after student protests

Seldom has a byelection, assembly or parliamentary, evoked such excessive media attention, coverage and analyses as the Bankipur bypoll in Bihar and to a lesser degree, Datia in Madhya Pradesh.

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The interest is nearly on a par with that generated by the Azamgarh Lok Sabha byelection, post Emergency, in 1978 when Mohsina Kidwai's victory marked the Congress's resurrection, and in 1988, when VP Singh had resigned from the Congress and sought a fresh referendum in Allahabad, a seat vacated by Amitabh Bachchan. Singh's win triggered the regrouping of a national coalition of the Opposition against the Rajiv Gandhi regime. Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur in Gujarat voted on July 30, results for which will be declared on August 3.

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Being an urban seat in west Patna inhabited by a conglomeration of the city's elite, the middle class, traders and a sprinkling of the working class, the focus on Bankipur is understandable. The bypoll comes immediately after the historic protests staged by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which extracted the first major resignation from a Union cabinet minister in the BJP-led government.

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After Delhi, Patna saw the most rambunctious demos in which young women and men bested the security forces at every step, showing their uniformed adversaries in a pathetic light. Such incidents fuelled interest in Bankipur but there are other compelling reasons too.

At stake is the future of two protagonists: Nitin Nabin, the newly appointed BJP president who was the Bankipur legislator before he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha and Prashant Kishor aka PK, who heads the nascent Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is also in the fray but has not actively figured in the discussions among morning walkers in parks and "chai addas", generous with the assessments they share with roving YouTubers.

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Retaining Bankipur, which was held by Nabin's father Kishore Prasad Sinha who bequeathed it to his son, should have been a breeze for the BJP. It's a family borough for the Sinhas who were favoured by the predominance of their community of upper-caste Kayasthas. But PK is trying hard to upset the social algorithm not because he, a Brahmin, represents a major caste here but because he is attempting to transcend Bihar's preoccupation with caste equations locked in an electoral grid.

Kishor is no stranger to the BJP. He was a principal architect of Modi's 2014 march to victory. Buoyed by the success, he was sought after as a strategist by several leaders including Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar. Kishor's campaign pivoted around three points: the byelection is the best chance to register protests against Modi; it is the best chance for the ouster of the CM, Samrat Choudhary; and puncture the BJP's "arrogance" which, he said, peaked in Bankipur where its leaders claimed even if the party had fielded a dog or cat, it would have swept the poll.

However, the BJP readied its counters, indicating that it was not a goner. Its winning code, revolving around the "saam, daam, dand, bhed" (persuasion, inducement, punishment, division) doctrine, was in operation. But the word from insiders was there was no marked enthusiasm for Nabin, perceived as a person foisted on the party from the top and not someone who organically made his way up the ladder. Indeed, it is doubtful how many in the BJP, outside Bihar, were familiar with Nabin before his ascendancy.

Just as the steady erosion of the political autonomy of states happened in the Congress under Indira Gandhi and imploded into a crisis later, over-centralisation might be the BJP's bane to such an extent that the outcome of every election, including one to a municipal corporation or a panchayat, would lead to the doorsteps of Modi and Amit Shah. The latter is believed to remote control every such organisational exercise.

So far no questions were asked and no answers given for the mishaps that occurred along the way but credit for every success was appropriated and savoured by the leadership. The ground has been prepared in Bankipur: a win is Modi's, a defeat will be ascribed to the candidate, Neeraj Sinha, who was not Nabin's first choice. Might that erode whatever authority Nabin is allowed to exercise?

However, in the end, Bankipur could be a blip, a footnote or a chapter in the BJP's annals, but high on Modi's preoccupation is fashioning adequate responses to the epic show of strength at Jantar Mantar, which reflected on the failure of the central intelligence apparatuses to anticipate the chokehold on Delhi for a week.

The initial responses to the mass gathering were straight out of the state's manual: whisk away Sonam Wangchuk, the mascot, under the cover of white sheets, hoping that would disperse the roaches. When that failed, shower lathis, tear gas and pellets from air guns on the girls and boys without calculating the collateral damage.

Modi paid a big price because, going against the grain, he asked the CJP's main target, the education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, to resign. By the time Pradhan quit, the roaches had chosen their next victim and that was the PM himself. Everything the CJP questioned about the government's policies and governance (or its absence) was amplified in the tools they created and disseminated on Instagram. Memes, videos with unprintable captions, cartoons and riffs on Hindi film songs. The CJP virtually put the government and its ministers on notice as nobody knows who is next in the roaches' line.

However, there is no challenge to Modi, within or without. In any other party, such a virulent spectacle might have spurred a whisper campaign against the apex leadership. Not in the present day BJP. The allies have not uttered a word on the developments. The only expression of dissent, quelled almost as soon as it erupted, came from the daughters of an Odisha MP Aparajita Sarangi, an Assam minister from the Asom Gana Parishad Keshab Mahanta and a former Uttar Pradesh MLA Vikram Singh.

The BJP is still poised to win the next slew of elections, including UP and Uttarakhand. The major victories will be used to vindicate the rights of the establishment and the wrongs of the protests in an attempt to recover political capital. But as a political commentator perceptively noted, "The lesson of July is, therefore, not that the government lost a minister. It is that dominance can be manufactured at the ballot box, but authority has to be earned between elections, through institutions people trust and contests they can believe in."

How else can one explain the surge in protests on the streets of Patna and Kolkata just months after their voters gave the BJP massive mandates? Have anger and frustration with the elected dispensations set in record time? Or did voters not fully trust the mandate given by the EVMs?