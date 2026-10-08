A new US-China order takes shape

ONE should assess the outcome of the recent summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington DC as the midpoint in a year-long continuum. It commenced with their meeting in Busan on October 30, 2025, and will conclude with their talks on the margins of the US-hosted G20 summit in Miami in mid-December. Another meeting has been proposed during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in Shenzhen (China) in mid-November.

The Busan summit was a truce with a finite validity. It set the stage for the May 2026 Beijing summit, which announced, for the first time, “a constructive relationship of strategic stability”. Busan paved the way for a more bounded phase of US-China geopolitical rivalry.

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The phrase “strategic stability” harks back to an earlier, though short-lived, commitment to reciprocal “strategic reassurance” in 2009 in the initial phase of the Barack Obama administration. China had then declared its red lines — Tibet, Xinjiang and Taiwan — and, for the first time, extended its “core interests” to include the South China Sea.

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This was also the origin of the short-lived “G2” narrative, projecting the US and China as joint stakeholders in upholding the international order. The US appeared to have acknowledged Chinese interests in the South China Sea, but later announced its “pivot to Asia”. This evolved into the Indo-Pacific strategy with India as a key component. We now see signs of the reduced salience of the Indo-Pacific in US strategy under Trump 2.0. The Indo-Pacific Command has reverted to its previous name, the Pacific Command.

The Quad grouping of India, Australia, Japan and the US has been downgraded. Japan and South Korea, which are critical US allies in the region, face uncertainty and lack of credibility in US treaty assurances. Taiwan has an even more uncertain future because it is becoming increasingly likely that the US will not intervene in its defence in case of a Chinese military invasion.

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There is a revival of the erstwhile G2 framing today, but in terms which carry greater traction than in 2009. The forthcoming summits in Shenzhen and Miami might indicate whether this time round, the geopolitical shift presaged in 2009 has become definitive.

I do not see the Washington summit as mostly pomp and ceremony with meagre substantive outcomes. There were ominous political developments during the visit which have further decreased the significance of the Indo-Pacific in the US strategic calculus. The most important relates specifically to Japan but will reverberate across the region, including India.

At the welcome ceremony for Xi on September 24, Trump said that the two countries’ common interests had “even made us allies in World War II. Look at the greatness that we had together fighting in World War II.” Trump repeated this creative version of history at the banquet for Xi when he invoked the Flying Tigers or the American volunteer pilots who flew vital supplies in aid of the forces of the Republic of China (ROC) under President Chiang Kai-shek during the war.

The ally Trump spoke about were the forces under ROC and not under the Chinese Communist Party. ROC forces were battling the Japanese aggressors on one side and the Communist forces on the other. What China has been doing in recent years is to project a fictional historical continuity between the ROC and the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

It was on November 25, 2025, that Xi used this narrative in a phone conversation with Trump. He is reported to have said: “China and the US once fought side by side against fascism and militarism, and should now work together to safeguard the outcome of World War II.” He further argued that Taiwan’s return to China was a key part of the post-war order.

That Trump has acquiesced in this carefully calculated Chinese framing is politically significant and has implications for the Indo-Pacific.

China has succeeded in shifting the fundamental narrative of US-China relations from the post-Nixon transformation in 1972 to the post-World War II order of 1945. Their partnership derives from the shared custodianship of the post-1945 order, in which Japan’s status is that of a defeated nation. The acute discomfort of one of the staunchest US allies is palpable.

In his remarks at the welcome banquet, Xi made this narrative explicit: “Chinese and American people stood shoulder to shoulder in a fight against Japanese militaristic aggression.” He added, “Such a friendship, forged in blood and fire, will surely live on through generations.”

Some analysts have dismissed the US acquiescence to this framing as rhetorical, designed to extract trade and other concessions from China. On the contrary, these semantic shifts portend a more consequential strategic shift in the US-China equation. A “co-victors” framing is the scaffolding for a possible grand bargain, but on Chinese terms. This is a bargain which puts Japan in the category of a historical adversary and the restitution of Taiwan as the unfinished agenda of the post-World War II arrangements among the victors.

One should expect China to press ahead with its aim of hollowing out the Indo-Pacific strategic construct, put Japan on the defensive and corrode the opposition to unification with the mainland in Taiwan by highlighting the lack of credibility of US security assurances to the island.

The US Fact Sheet on the Washington summit has tried to recover some of the ground lost to China by using this formulation: “Since World War II, the US forward military presence has preserved a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

This may be a belated rearguard action by some elements within the American administration. If the trend line is confirmed and carried forward in Shenzhen and Miami, then countries like India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Australia further afield may need to acknowledge the altered geopolitical landscape and explore ways in which they can best safeguard their interests together.

This will require a mix of engagement and constrainment in dealing with a more confident and assertive China. It will also involve leveraging the still formidable US power in the region, wherever and whenever possible. Navigating this complex landscape will test India’s diplomatic skills like never before.