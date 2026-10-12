A Nobel that’s not so universal

IT is the Nobel Prize week once again. A time for celebration. A time to honour the men and women who, through a lifetime of dogged work pursuing an idea, have gifted us with achievements that are for “the greatest benefit to humankind”. This is the primary metric (as stated on the Nobel website) by which the laureates are assessed in the fields of physics, chemistry, physiology/medicine, literature and peace.

The economics prize was added in 1968, whereas the other five were instituted in 1901. Over a century after their inception, these prizes have acquired an iconic status that is seen as universal. The whole world waits for the announcements. They are seen not as the contribution to a distinct group, country, organisation or region but as a contribution to all of humanity. Nothing less.

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While physics, chemistry, physiology/medicine, economics and even peace have external metrics by which their contribution can be assessed, such is not the case with literature. While the judgments in the other five are regarded as largely objective — any independent observer would come to the same conclusion - literature, in contrast, is mostly subjective. Some may argue that a large dose of subjectivity is also true of the peace prize.

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This argument breaks down when we assess the 2026 laureate Navi Pillay’s achievements. From a judge in South Africa to a member of the International Criminal Court and her difficult work in hostile environments documenting human rights violations in Rwanda, Myanmar and Gaza — all sites of genocide — Pillay’s “commitment to universal legal principles and (her) … firm moral compass” (as stated by the Chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee, Jørgen Watne Frydnes) are metrics that people across the world have happily endorsed. She is a worthy recipient.

Such universal approval is less so in the case of the Nobel Prize for Literature. This year’s laureate, Anne Carson, from Canada and Iceland, was awarded the prize for her “bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature,” as the citation reads. The selection has elicited widespread applause but also produced some lingering doubts.

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Her work on Eros, on classical antiquity, on grief, loss and memory, and on language crossings is to be celebrated, and her additions to the stock of reflections on the human condition is to be appreciated. But the doubts still need addressing. Revisiting the 125-year history of the literature awards leaves one with the niggling feeling that something is not quite right. This is no reflection on the wonderful contribution of awardees such as Carson, but is more a comment on the cognitive ecosystem within which the laureate is selected. Is it as universal as it is claimed to be?

To assess this claim of universality, if we were to group the 123 laureates in terms of the continents from which they come, what would we find? Such grouping makes the point that the little traditions of each country belong to the big tradition of the continent. For example, the French literary ecosystem is part of the Judeo-Christian tradition, while the Tamil belongs to the Indic tradition. Once these broad and loose groupings are made, the skewness of the award begins to take shape, like a ghost schooner coming out of the mist.

There are 123 laureates from 134 countries. Some, such as Carson, come from more than one country. Europe, both West and East (excluding Turkey), has 98 laureates. North America 14, South and Central America (including Mexico) 8, Asia 7, Africa 6 and Oceania (Australia) 1. If we take Scandinavia as a subset of Europe, just for fun, we will find 18 laureates, more than Asia and Africa together.

If the prize in literature is given to a person who, according to Alfred Nobel’s will, produces “the most outstanding work in an idealistic direction”, it is difficult to believe that Asia, Africa and South America, all ancient civilisations with intense literary traditions and glorious epics — the shlokas (verses) in the Mahabharata have a total of 2,00,000 lines, about 10 times more than those in the Iliad and the Odyssey combined — are barren lands in terms of their literary production as compared to the European world since 1901.

The argument here is not to accuse the Nobel Foundation of intentional bias. Over the years, the prize has been charged with being sexist, favouring their own, anointing writers who have soon faded into obscurity while others, who have been ignored, have gained global recognition. These are not the charges we are making here. Although we recognise the huge role played by the subjective world in the selection process, we are raising the larger question of epistemic asymmetry between the Global North and Global South.

The intentions of the Nobel committee members may be sincere, but the ecosystem within which they make their selection is framed by a bias. It privileges rubrics that have significance within the epistemic North, while those that are significant within the epistemology of the South are regarded as less significant. Arjuna’s dilemma is less noticed than Agamemnon’s indecision.

This is not an intentional bias but a systemic one. What the North considers significant or a “work in an idealistic direction” has, over time, resulted in the Global North overwhelmingly being the producers of such works. Ways of seeing develop and are presented as universal, whereas they are in effect quite parochial. However, because of epistemic power, the North’s way of seeing becomes the universal way of seeing. It becomes hegemonic.

If we were to aggregate the data in terms of North and South, it would look as follows: North (Europe, North America and Oceania) 113 laureates vs South (Asia, Africa and Latin America) 21. If these regions are seen in terms of the global population, it would be Global North 15% and Global South 85%.

If these regions are culturally alive and have amazing creations of dance, music, sculpture, theatre, painting, mask-making, cinema, etc. — activities that express the cultural creativity of their societies — why then is their output in literature (including poetry) so lacking “in the idealistic direction”? Could it be that the Nobel process of identifying potential awardees — the request for nominations sent out by the committee to individuals and organisations, and the review of nominations received — is intrinsically flawed? Could it be that it is biased towards the cultural output of the Global North?

This is a strong charge. We are talking about systemic bias, which refers to the epistemic frame within which the individuals and organisations that are asked are located. The alternative to this charge of bias is to accept that the huge cultural world of Asia, Africa and South America is poor in its production of literature that is “idealistic”. How else can one interpret the statistics?

Peter Ronald deSouza is former Director, Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla