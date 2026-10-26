A tale of two Indias : Rural gains, urban strains

DID you know that you can use your credit card to withdraw cash at an ATM? Even if you did, it is very unlikely that you have ever done it. That's because cash withdrawals on credit cards come with immediate fees and interest charges. You would only do it in case of an emergency, or if you didn't have enough money in your bank.

So, when the total ATM withdrawals by credit card users rise, it could well be a sign of middle-class distress. After all, it is the middle class which uses credit cards in India. The latest data shows that credit card cash withdrawals have been rising steadily for the past few months.

Advertisement

There's more worrying credit card data from August — the latest numbers available to us. Credit card spends have risen by 5.9% compared to last year, whereas urban retail inflation is up 4.3%. That means the real growth in credit card spending is just 1.6%. This is despite the fact that the total number of credit card transactions has grown by 28%. That means the average ticket size of each transaction is down sharply. People are using credit cards more often, but they are buying less.

Advertisement

This is coming at a time when an increasing number of people are putting up their family gold as collateral to take loans. Gold loans issued by banks and non-banking finance companies have risen by 77% this August compared to August 2025. CIBIL (a numeric summary of your credit history) data shows that 20% of those who took gold loans are already delinquent on other personal loans.

Three-fourths of gold loans in 2025 went to those who already owed more than Rs 1 lakh. And one in five gold loan borrowers are GenZ, who are most likely putting up their parents' gold to borrow. Earlier, gold loans used to be taken by farmers and traders. Now, a big chunk comes from India's once-prosperous middle class.

Advertisement

All this points to falling savings among the middle class. One sign of that is the sharp decline in mutual fund (MF) inflows. In the first five months of this financial year, MF inflows have fallen by 36% compared to the same period last year. This is the first drop in inflows in four years. This was bound to happen, considering household savings in India, after deducting overall household debt, fell to just 6.2 % of GDP in 2025-26. People are saving less and borrowing more to meet their expenses.

The middle class has been facing this for the past several years. Salary hikes have shrunk — 2025 was the worst year for corporate pay raises in 15 years — and inflation has eaten into family budgets.

Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) suggests that between May and August this year, average urban salaries have fallen by 3.7%. Retail inflation has risen by nearly 2.3% in the same period.

So, if an average middle- class salaried person had earned Rs 1,00,000 in May, it would have fallen to Rs 96,300 by August. On the other hand, if they were spending Rs 90,000 in May, their expenses would have risen to Rs 92,050. Their savings would have fallen from Rs 10,000 to just Rs 4,250.

No wonder then that Rahul Gandhi has suddenly made his way into family WhatsApp groups and GenZ protests are resonating on social media platforms.

Yet, it would be a mistake to extend the middle-class' economic troubles to the rest of India. The poor in India's villages are not doing badly at all. The CMIE estimates that farm income from this year's kharif crop is set to rise by 6.4%, which is a sharp jump compared to the 2.8% growth in 2025. Rural wage rates have also recovered smartly in August, after a decline in the previous months.

The CMIE's Mahesh Vyas writes that rural wage rates rose by 6.9% (adjusted for inflation) compared to July, most of which was driven by a massive 31% increase in the wage rate for crop cultivation.

This can also be seen from the sharp rise in the number of people working on farms in India and the related fall in those working as hawkers, street vendors and casual labourers.

CMIE's occupational data shows that the number of small traders and wage labourers has dropped by 10% in the July-September 2026 quarter compared to the same period last year, while there has been a corresponding 10.1% increase in the number of people working as farmers.

Taken together, these indicators suggest improving living conditions in rural India — the exact opposite of what is happening to the urban middle class.

There are other reasons to expect that the rural poor will see better days in the coming months. And that has to do with the upcoming Assembly elections in the two crucial states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Both the Centre and state governments will speed up transfers and subsidies and make sure that pending dues are paid well before the voters can make up their minds.

This happens before every election. Various stalled public projects get revived, and money starts making its way into the Jan Dhan accounts of the poor in India's villages.

The urban middle class is unlikely to get any such attention from those in power. Hiring activity might revive — as it has in some sectors — but much of it is coming with lower average pay. AI agents are replacing people and existing employees are being asked to work harder for lower salaries. This is not unique to India; the situation is worse in the US and some other developed economies.

This can only lead to increased middle-class angst, which will show up in street protests and social media campaigns. But the anger and frustration are unlikely to find any currency in the rural heartland, where higher wages and a faster flow of freebies will keep people contented.