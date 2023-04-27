A true champion of states’ rights

TK Arun

Senior Journalist

The demise of Parkash Singh Badal makes a difference not just to Punjab or Akali politics but also to national polity. He had been a steadfast champion of states’ rights, seeking to expand them in the face of an overweening Centre.

Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian parties and Kerala’s Communists now bear the bulk of the responsibility for defending states’ rights, with the regional parties of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha being none too clear or vocal on the subject and the Aam Aadmi Party that runs Punjab and Delhi fitting the role of a sporadic critic of centralisation of the polity rather than a programmatic one.

While Badal started his political career with the Congress, he moved to the Shiromani Akali Dal fairly early, but without giving in to the separatist urges to which that party has often been vulnerable. The Akali Dal has the difficult job of representing the interests of a minority community without being in opposition to the majority community, or seeking to mobilise its own support in hostility to the majority community. This is a tough job and many Akali Dal leaders have slipped while performing this balancing act.

The demand for a separate Sikh state, Khalistan, while not an active goal for most members of the community, has always remained an extremist slogan. Though no mainstream political party can hope to thrive while seeking separation from India, a party like the Akali Dal finds it more than convenient to use the religious platform’s subliminal appeal for its own political mobilisation. A compromise between secession and acquiescence to the unitary urges of the political leadership at the Centre has been made to champion states’ rights in India’s constitutional structure.

After Independence, which was accompanied by the Partition, the makers of the Constitution were chary of a political structure that gave away too many powers from the Centre to the states. At the same time, all through the freedom movement, it had been recognised that India was a collection of sub-nationalities, each with its own language and culture, and that one goal of Independence was to realise the sub-national aspirations of India’s linguistic communities. After initial reluctance on the part of the Centre, the states were reorganised on a linguistic basis. And the states were assigned assured responsibilities and financial powers by way of a State List in the Constitution’s Seventh Schedule. Yet, the concern that over-devolution of powers would lead to the nation’s weakening found reflection in a long list of concurrent subjects, in which the Centre and the states both have the right to legislate, and the automatic right of the Centre to prevail over a state in any concurrent legislation.

The Akalis, the Dravidian parties and the Communists have always opposed avoidable centralisation, seeking to retain most functions other than national defence, currency, foreign policy and pan-national communication with the states.

While such demands were at the core of the 1973 Anandpur Sahib resolution of the Akalis, it also contained additional points that sought to placate more extreme elements which wanted to combine regional autonomy with religious exclusivity. In 1978, fresh resolutions that proclaimed themselves to be based on the Anandpur Sahib resolution were passed, but they eschewed ambiguous language that could lend itself to separatist interpretations. The Akalis became champions of states’ rights, and after the passing away of senior figures in the Akali leadership, the baton passed into the hands of Badal.

After the arbitrary dismissal of the NT Rama Rao-led Telugu Desam government of Andhra Pradesh in 1983 by the Central Government led by Indira Gandhi, various Opposition-led states came together to demand restructuring of Centre-state relations. This led to the appointment of the Sarkaria Commission. It submitted a multi-volume report, whose lengthy discussions of various contentious Centre-state issues failed to be matched by concrete recommendations for change. The most substantive result that came out of the Sarkaria Commission report was the creation of the Inter-State Council. Badal had been a votary of implementation of the Sarkaria Commission recommendations, especially with regard to the consultative appointment of a state’s Governor.

Badal’s alliance, first with the Jan Sangh, and later with its successor party, the BJP, stood at odds with his championing of states’ rights. The Sangh Parivar, including the BJP, has always upheld a unitary vision of the state and Indian culture.

The BJP-led Centre has whittled down the state’s share of the taxes collected by the Centre by labelling substantial levies on petroleum products as cess and surcharge, rather than excise duty. The rise of cesses and surcharges in overall fiscal collections by the Centre has been such as to depress the actual transfer to the states of the proceeds of Central levies to 30 per cent, although the states are supposed to receive 41 per cent of the Centre’s collections (1 percentage point of the states’ share as per the 14th Finance Commission was shaved off to accommodate the Centre’s burden on the new Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh). The Akalis have kept quiet on this matter.

Income tax is part of the divisible pool. When contributions to the PM Cares Fund are given 100 per cent tax exemption, the states suffer shrinkage of their revenue. At a tax rate of 30 per cent, and states’ share of 41 per cent, 12.3 per cent of the corpus of the PM Cares Fund has come at the expense of the states. Yet, the PM Cares Fund is deemed to be outside the scope of scrutiny by the government’s auditor — the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General of India). The Akalis have kept mum on this too.

In a globalised world, states should be able to raise resources abroad, at least for a part of the borrowing they are entitled to each year. The Centre has blocked this option, without any opposition from the Akalis. Even with Badal Sr alive, states’ rights had eroded in the absence of a vocal opposition. His demise takes away even notional opposition north of the Vindhyas to the curtailment of states’ rights.