A vagabond in the enriching world of words

ONE of the books bought for me when I was a child was ‘The Little Pony’. It was the story, expectedly, of a boy who is gifted a pony by his father with instructions that he is to take care of it day and night. To feed and water him, to groom him. One night, the boy fails to do so, and the next day his father tells him that the pony, which is totally dependent on him for everything, cannot be his because he has neglected it. The care it needed had to be constant and consistent. The boy is contrite and makes due amends. Needless to say, the story has a happy ending with the boy and the pony riding off not into the sunset, but into a warm friendship.

It’s been nearly six decades since I last saw that book, but the illustrations and text are still perfectly etched in my mind. There is the boy’s excitement on seeing the pony, the father and son in the stable, and the path to their house lined with daylilies. This was one of the hundreds of books, comics, magazines and journals that one has waded through over the years. Some have been forgotten and some, like this story, have remained embedded in one’s head.

Starting with books that were bought for me, some randomly and others more consciously, one was slowly eased into the world of words. One of New Delhi’s leading supermarkets started as a small operation in a couple of rooms of a house in what is now one of that city’s fanciest colonies. While the older generation did their shopping, I found something to keep myself busy. On wooden planks placed on bricks were comic books and magazines which I read till the older generation had finished with whatever they were doing. With some whining and whingeing (which one was good at), something could be bought and taken along.

One steadily became something of a wanderer in a world of purposeless reading. I became a vagabond, a tramp in the world of words. There was no desire or aim to be uplifted; or to be edified, or inspired, or informed. It was reading for the sake of reading. For the heck of it, if you will. If any of the afore-mentioned wonderful things happened, that was fine. If they did not, that was fine too. In the dentist Dr Sharma’s waiting room, one read past issues of Reader’s Digest and the one periodical of that era that seemed to be in every doctor’s waiting room: Soviet Woman. In other waiting rooms, one found old newspapers and magazines that had seen better days. Even folders of assorted medicines with simple names, but tongue-twisting formulae.

Then, one day, we were almost grown-up. Some three dozen of us in the same class became the last batch of the Indian School Certificate syllabus in India — the old Senior Cambridge exam. Our reading list in both English and Hindi was carefully, even brilliantly, curated. From that time long gone, one recalls the writings of Thomas Hardy and the sheer power of his descriptions of rural England; without ever having been there, one fell in love with the countryside.

At the same time, for mathematics and Hindi, there were two options — a ‘higher’, advanced syllabus and then, a simpler one. As far as maths was concerned, I had already been informed that ‘the rest of the class would pass, my chances were left to God’. Given that my mother was a professor of Hindi, ‘Higher Hindi’ was ‘a given’ and no invocations or interventions of the heavenly sort could intervene. Here, the book that has remained embedded in my mind is Munshi Premchand’s extraordinary classic, ‘Gaban’. This portrayal of weak morality and social pressures set in the years of colonial rule was in sharp contrast to any literature that chose to glorify this period.

In a phrase: both the sweet and the sour had been served. The choice to choose was handed to the reader.

This may not have been the purpose of all that haphazard reading, but it wove together the immensity of varied cultures, traditions and random facts that could embellish equally random conversations — or even writings like this. By the process of reading and learning in a language that was not my mother tongue, one stood exposed to the vast world beyond my language, my culture and my traditions. That exposure could have worked like a blast of chill on a cold winter’s day and knocked one over, but all it did was increase one’s immunity. This was something of a vaccine that kept one grounded and allowed one to look at the rest of the world on equal terms.

This was our AI. The words were there, but for the images to match the words, we had to use our heads. Each person’s image of the same sentence could be substantially different. What we read, what we watched, what we listened to, is what we may have well become.

— The writer is a Shimla-based author