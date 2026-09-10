ABVP win in Panjab Uni polls is not GenZ victory

ANKIT Bidhan’s win is more than a victory for the ABVP. Retaining the presidency at Panjab University (PU) was critical for the RSS' student wing. It is being presented as a statement about what GenZ politics looks like, and that is where the result becomes interesting.

This is ABVP's second win in a row at PU. When reporters asked Bidhan about the result, he said it showed that GenZ has ABVP and Prime Minister Modi "in their hearts." He did not describe the result simply as a victory for ABVP; he presented it as evidence of where an entire generation stands. That's a huge claim to hang on one campus election.

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When we think about what GenZ has actually come to mean in India recently, is the image of young people questioning authority, not bowing to it: distrustful of old institutions and old party structures, impatient with hierarchy, quick to call out leaders rather than praise them, and driven by issues rather than by loyalty to any single party or person.

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It's an image built on resistance to power, not comfort with it. Bidhan's win is almost the opposite of that image. He didn't win by challenging an institution, he won through a party-backed student wing, part of a decades-old political machine, using an alliance with another party's student wing to get across the line.

Where Jantar Mantar's GenZ was defined by pushing back against those in power, Bidhan's victory speech does the reverse, it hands power a compliment instead of a challenge. What is being described by Bidhan is the version of GenZ that makes his own win look bigger and meaningful.

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Panjab University's own history makes this even clearer. Panjab University has a long history of student groups tied to larger political formations; as organisations like SOPU and PUSU, which were confined to university issues and politics, have declined, the student wings of mainstream parties have steadily occupied that space.

ABVP's second consecutive win reads less as a generational rupture than as an established political organisation consolidating its position within an already established ecosystem.

What is worth examining is what that ecosystem looks like when it gets presented as the politics of a new generation. This year's campaign paired old political networks with new forms of communication: former DUSU leaders joined rallies, Kumari Selja promoted NSUI online, and singer Masoom Sharma backed an INSO candidate.

Political actors no longer need to set foot on campus to shape its electoral politics, a reel, an endorsement, a congratulatory post reaches thousands of students almost instantly.

The reach is new. The networks behind it are not. ABVP's campaign reportedly handed out students with extravagant parties, make-up kits and other freebies. There were also allegations that students in departments were offered Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 in cash. Student elections now run on the same techniques as mainstream ones — mobilisation, endorsements, incentives, networks.

Hostel conditions, fees, academic reform or administrative accountability get little attention. What actually drove the campaign was freebies, networks, brotherhood, nationalism, and the return of saffron politics to campus for the second year running, not manifestos.

The alliance behind Bidhan's victory is what makes this election significant beyond campus. After the Students' Organisation of India (SOI), the Shiromani Akali Dal's student wing lost its own presidential candidate, it backed Bidhan.

On its face, this was a simple campus calculation: SOI had no candidate of its own, so it supported another organisation which had the strongest hold in the university. But the timing gives it wider resonance. SOI and ABVP are linked to the SAD and BJP-RSS ecosystems respectively, whose parent parties were allies for decades before that relationship broke down in 2020. With the 2027 Punjab Assembly election approaching, any sign the two sides can cooperate feeds directly into that larger conversation.

BJP has publicly maintained that it will contest all 117 Assembly seats on its own, even as Sukhbir Singh Badal's meeting with Modi and other developments keep rapprochement speculation alive. What it shows is narrower but real: when circumstances required it, their student wings were willing to join hands together.

Senior BJP leaders jumped on the win almost immediately. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the victory evidence of youth faith in the 'Nation First' ideology; BJP national president Nitin Nabin and state leaders echoed the point. Bidhan himself framed it the same way, talking about Modi and GenZ instead of anything specific to his own university. This is a rebranded version, built to fit a party's win.

A student election can tell us about organisational strength, candidate appeal and the alliances behind a result, but ABVP's win, by itself, cannot establish what an entire generation believes. The real question is what students were actually responding to: national identity, campus issues, candidate appeal, organisational loyalty, the SOI alliance, or some mix.

So what does this election actually prove? ABVP winning twice in a row shows it's become a strong, lasting force at Panjab University. The SOI alliance shows old political networks know how to adapt when they need to. Both of those are real. What it doesn't prove is anything about GenZ, because the generation being described in Bidhan's victory speech barely resembles the one it believes in. One is skeptical of authority; the other is being told it loves it.