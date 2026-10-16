Afghan route to China faces hurdles

EARLIER this month, Afghanistan’s de facto authorities inaugurated a 121-km unpaved transit route connecting Badakhshan with China’s Xinjiang via Sarhad-i-Broghil to the Wakhjir Pass (its zero point), then to Kashgar through Tashkurgan. The Pass is at an elevation of over 16,000 feet. It has remained closed to commerce and civilian access since the People’s Republic of China was established in 1949. Afghans have long aspired to connect with China through an all-weather road, or even railways, from Wakhan to the Karakoram Highway.

The Wakhan Corridor evokes historical memory beyond its original purpose of separating the expanding British and Russian empires. It was delineated following the 1895 Pamir Boundary Commission protocols and the 1893 Durand Line Agreement. It abutted Gorno-Badakhshan to the north and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan to the south. The British-led Gilgit Scouts’ action in October 1947 led to Pakistan acquiring Gilgit-Baltistan, depriving India of a connection to the Corridor. To the east, it touches China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Advertisement

The Corridor straddles the Pamir plateau, where the Himalayas, the Hindu Kush and the Karakoram meet. In the 7th century, Chinese Buddhist monk Hsuan Tsang travelled through it, returning to China from India; in the 13th century, the Venetian traveller Marco Polo traversed it on his way to Kublai Khan’s court; and in the 16th century, the Chagatai Mirza Muhammad Haidar Dughlat, Babur’s cousin, crossed the Pamir while proceeding from trans-Oxiana to Badakhshan.

Advertisement

Afghanistan prioritised the project and funded it domestically at a cost equivalent to $5.6 million. It did so in the hope of establishing a direct land link to China without transiting the Pakistani transit routes of Torkham and Chaman, which Af-Pak disputes across the Durand Line often disrupt. It also hopes to encourage China to increase its investments in Afghanistan.

This dirt-and-gravel, seasonal route will be open less than six months a year. For the new route to attract commercial traffic and become a trade and transport corridor, Afghanistan would have to pave the road and, along with China, build reciprocal infrastructure, such as customs terminals and border management facilities.

Advertisement

For this, China would have to overcome its fear that an open, accessible corridor might be used by members of the Turkistan Islamic Party or the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) to enter Xinjiang. In January, the ISKP killed seven people, including a Chinese national, in a suicide bombing at a Chinese-run restaurant in Kabul. In February, the Taliban intercepted about 525 weapons and 27,000 rounds of ammunition concealed in trucks at Torkham, on the way for eventual use allegedly in Wakhan. In Badakhshan, a new group, the Sepahiyan-e Mihan, attacked a district centre in July, and the Afghanistan Freedom Front took credit for an attack in another district, both close to Wakhan. Earlier this year, China established a new administrative unit, ‘Xinling’, near Kashgar, nestling the Karakoram mountain range to increase security along the Corridor and curb Uyghur militant infiltration.

The fraught security situation in Badakhshan reinforces China’s fears. A local Badakhshani Tajik Taliban commander, Juma Khan Fateh, was recently arrested for disaffection and dismissed from his district governorship.

While the Taliban have beefed up security in the Corridor to reassure China of its intent to protect the route, which loops westward to Kunduz and Mazar-e-Sharif and southward to Kabul, Beijing does not seem enthusiastic about developing the transit corridor. So far, China has kept the Wakhjir Pass border crossing closed to commercial cargo and passenger transit.

I visited Wakhan in October 2008. Since the Afghan government’s control of the route through Feyzabad (Badakhshan) was uncertain, I went via Tajikistan. Reaching Ishkashim, at the neck of the Corridor, required a flight from Kabul to Dushanbe and then a helicopter ride to Khorug.

I was happy to find the 15-kilowatt solar PV array funded by India to light up the classrooms and men’s and women’s hostels of the Teachers Training College, Sheghnan, set up by India’s Central Electronics Limited in perfect working condition, besides the 933 solar panels supplied to households in the Wakhan district under the Afghan National Solidarity Programme.

Tajik-speaking population, mostly Ismailis, lives on both sides of the river. Yet, people on the two shores of the Panj, as the upper Oxus is known, lead entirely different lives. A metalled road runs on the Tajik side. Tajiks are more educated. Women go about their daily business confidently, alone, their faces uncovered and their hair tied in bright scarves.

In contrast, infrastructure is non-existent on the Afghan side. The road up to Ishkashim is a muddy track. Tajiks have electricity, while Afghans now have only some solar power. Women are not visible in the Afghan area. In the bi-weekly border market, I saw Afghan men buying Tajik bread and cakes, and Tajik women showing interest in and buying sewing machines, which, incidentally, were made in India.

As a history student, I was excited to be in Wakhan. In places, it is no more than 15 km wide. The Tajiks call it Bom-i-Dunya, the roof of the world. While crossing from the Tajik side to Afghanistan across the narrow Panj, we gained an hour. The time change when crossing into China from Afghanistan is even more dramatic: with a single step over the border, you cross seven time zones and lose three and a half hours (Afghanistan is GMT +4:30 and China, GMT +8).

It is difficult to imagine the Pamir and Wakhan resuming their roles as regional thoroughfares. However, the Taliban have kept alive the abiding aspiration of all previous Afghan governments — that of turning Afghanistan into the crossroads between Iran and Central Asia, and China and South Asia, thereby converting the country into a regional trade, transport, minerals and energy hub.

By preventing overland transit for Afghan third-country goods, Pakistan has thwarted Afghan aspirations. That explains why Afghanistan is keen to promote the alternative Pakistan-proof transit routes through the Chabahar Port and the Wakhan Corridor.

Jayant Prasad is former Ambassador to Afghanistan.