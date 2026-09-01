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Home / Comment / AI anxiety : Younger workers face greater risks

AI anxiety : Younger workers face greater risks

The Tribune Editorial : The essential question is whether institutions can ensure that productivity gains translate into opportunities

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Editorial
Updated At : 01:01 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) is often portrayed as a technology tailor-made for younger workers. They are more likely to use digital tools, adapt quickly to new software and enter workplaces where AI is already embedded. However, a new survey suggests that the generation most comfortable using AI may also be the most worried about its consequences. An analysis by Glassdoor, an online platform for job seekers and employers, has found that only about one-third of GenZ workers have positive views about AI’s impact on the workplace, compared with 47% of GenX employees. The findings challenge the assumption that younger employees automatically welcome technological change.

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The explanation may be economic rather than technological. AI is increasingly affecting entry-level work — the very jobs through which young people begin building careers. Glassdoor senior economist Chris Martin has pointed to growing evidence that AI is displacing some jobs that are particularly exposed to automation. Older and more experienced employees are often better equipped to supervise AI systems and detect errors. Younger workers may have greater difficulty identifying the technology’s mistakes and so face greater exposure as well as risk. The concerns extend beyond job losses. Workers have objected to compulsory AI adoption and its use for workplace communication or employee monitoring.

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The debate among tech leaders highlights the uncertainty. Bill Gates has warned that AI could deepen inequality and leave vulnerable workers without adequate protection. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, while acknowledging widespread disruption, argues that AI will ultimately be a net job creator. The essential question is whether institutions can ensure that productivity gains translate into opportunities. Young workers are not necessarily anti-AI. They simply understand that it will impact them the most.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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