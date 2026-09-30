All-round police reforms remain elusive

ANY major breakdown of law and order leaves behind lessons for the future. There were two occasions when the criminal justice system of the country almost collapsed — the Emergency (1975-77) and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. During the Emergency, thousands were arrested from across the country only because they belonged to Opposition parties, fundamental rights were suspended and the Press was muzzled. The police, as recorded by the Shah Commission, “was used and allowed themselves to be used for purposes some of which were, to say the least, questionable”, and “some police officers behaved as though they are not accountable at all to any public authority.”

The Commission warned that “if a recurrence of this type of subversion is to be prevented, the system must be overhauled with a view to strengthening it in a manner that the functionaries working in the system do so in an atmosphere free from the fear of consequences of their lawful actions.” The suggested overhaul was never taken up.

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The 1984 riots were the darkest chapter in the history of India’s criminal justice system. Mobs carried out a pogrom against members of the Sikh community, particularly in Delhi, where about 3,000 were killed. The police remained a mute spectator to the carnage because the rioters belonged to or were supported by the Congress, which was then in power at the Centre. There was all-round failure: a lack of political will, administrative connivance, police collusion and judicial incompetence.

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The Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry, in its report submitted in 2005, recommended that “there should be an independent police force which is free from political influence and which is well equipped to take immediate and effective action.” An operationally independent, or at least autonomous, police was never created.

The political class and the bureaucracy have become used to the colonial system of policing left behind by the British. It enables them to use, misuse and abuse the police for their partisan ends. During British rule, the police served the interests of the imperial power. Post-Independence, it has served the interests of the ruling party.

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The Supreme Court issued a set of seven directions for the Central and state governments in 2006, emphasising that “the commitment, devotion and accountability of the police has to be only to the rule of law” and that “the supervision and control has to be such that it ensures that the police serve the people without any regard whatsoever to the status and position of any person while investigating a crime or take preventive measures.”

There were great expectations, and it was felt that the judicial directions would, as stated by a commentator, “sever the umbilical cord that today binds the police, the politicians and the underworld.” However, that did not happen.

The mandated institutions — state security commission, police establishment board and police complaints authorities — were set up, but their composition was diluted and their powers curtailed. The direction regarding the appointment of DGPs has generally not been observed; several states have been appointing police chiefs without consulting the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Officers in the field are transferred arbitrarily before they complete their two-year tenure, and there has been tardiness in the separation of investigation from law and order duties. Several states have passed laws purportedly in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions, but these laws violate the letter and spirit of the apex court’s directions.

The Justice Thomas Committee (2008-10), which examined compliance by various states, was dismayed by their “total indifference”. Later, the Justice Verma Committee (2012), which was set up in the wake of the Nirbhaya incident, deplored that the Court judgment had not been implemented across India; it urged the states to fully comply with that to tackle the systemic problems in policing. However, the observations of both committees made no impact on the government.

Considering the hesitation and delay in sincerely implementing the Court’s directions, it would be worthwhile if, meanwhile, the low-hanging fruits could be plucked. There are currently 5.92 lakh vacancies in the police ranks across the country. These could be filled on priority. Working hours for cops need to be rationalised. The present absurdity of treating police personnel as being on duty 24 hours a day must be done away with.

There is an acute shortage of police housing. This is just not understood when one sees a construction boom all over the country. Housing has a direct impact on the morale of the personnel.

Training needs to be given more attention, and the government must ensure that training institutes have the right material at the instructor level.

Technology should be introduced in a big way. Quite a few measures have already been taken. The CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) scheme has networked all police stations of the country. NATGRID has improved our counter-terrorism capabilities. Facial recognition system is already in vogue. However, we have a long way to go because criminals are moving faster than the police in their use of technology.

In November 2014, the Prime Minister enunciated the concept of SMART Police — a police force that would be sensitive, mobile, accountable, responsive and tech-savvy. However, there was hardly any follow-up action by the states.

Lately, the PM has been laying great stress on achieving the objective of Viksit Bharat by 2047. It is a laudable objective, but the government must understand that the economic superstructure of a developed country must have solid foundations of good law and order. That foundation, at present, is fragile. We saw that during the anti-reservation agitation in Haryana in 2016 when, according to an estimate, property worth around Rs 20,000 crore was destroyed.

A police force with improved infrastructure and adequate resources, committed to upholding the rule of law irrespective of the party in power or the parties in the Opposition, will be the best guarantee against internal security challenges.