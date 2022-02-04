All worked up in UP

Julio Ribeiro

The outcome of the elections in our most populous state of Uttar Pradesh will decide the future of this country — so spoke Union Home Minister Amit Shah when meeting Jat leaders in western UP a week ago. ‘Do not treat the UP elections like any other Assembly elections,’ he said. ‘The UP elections reflect the mood in the country. It will tell you what is going to happen in 2024!’

The poll results will demonstrate if the BJP’s grand design of social engineering that consolidates the Hindu votes in the proportion of 80:20 succeeds or not.

The great electoral strategist, Prashant Kishor, whose predictions about the elections gone by have been spot on, does not agree. Speaking to NDTV some days ago, he felt that the BJP could win the UP elections this time round, but may not repeat that feat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A tyro like me had arrived at the opposite opinion that the BJP could lose the states, but that there was hardly any contest when it came to opposing PM Modi at the Centre.

The Lok Sabha elections are like a presidential form of contest where Modi towers over all other hopefuls, including Rahul, Mamata and Arvind Kejriwal. None of them, nor any other known leader, can hold a candle to the sheer oratory and chutzpah of Modi, despite the demonetisation, the lack of jobs, the rising cost of living, the ignominy of repealing the farm laws and the sight of the dead floating down the Ganga. The security from external aggression is uppermost in people’s mind. Here there is no one but Modi!

Every morning five retired IPS officers residing in our building set out on a walk. We talk of days gone by, of what is happening in the country, of what is happening in the world. Since the past week, the talk has revolved around the elections in UP. Two of the five stalwarts contribute more than the other three, because they hail from UP. When two OBC ministers in the Yogi Cabinet dramatically announced their exit from the juggernaut, we were nonplussed. But soon there was the Raja of Padrauna, a Kurmi leader from the inner coterie of the Nehru-Gandhis, who as dramatically announced his embrace of the ideology that the Gandhis were perennially battling!

Our two colleagues belong to the category of the haves. So I asked the less privileged in the building also, the watchmen, the drivers, the cooks and the house help, employed by our flat owners. Three of the four watchmen were UP Brahmins, but the rest belonged to a sprinkling of other castes which was a source of ground-level information. And the consensus among them was that Akhilesh was making perceptible strides towards dethroning Yogi.

The BJP always had a devoted following among the higher castes of around 20% of the country’s voters. Without the OBC votes, it was not possible for the party to seize power. The rise of Modi opened opportunity’s doors, not merely a crack, but wide open. He talked of development, of toilets replacing temples, of jobs and a better life. He gave them hope. The direct transfer of funds to bank accounts newly opened in the names of those who virtually possessed nothing, and the houses and the toilets built in villages made Modi an object of worship. The same men who used to talk of Indira with unabashed devotion talk now of Modi with the same gleam in their eyes. But that was in 2019.

It is not possible to sustain freebies for long without production of matching goods and services. This is a lesson Kejriwal and other political hopefuls also have to learn. Modi’s ill-conceived demonetisation sent the economy into a tailspin. Covid is not of the BJP’s or Modi’s doing. But the poor and the OBCs know not what has hit them, how or why! They blame their misery on the hand that gave them hope. The results of these elections will demonstrate if the BJP’s grand design of social engineering that consolidates the Hindu votes in the proportion of 80:20 succeeds or not. The grand design was moving towards success till the Mauryas and other OBC sub-caste leaders realised they were being slowly, but cleverly, pulled into an arrangement that would continue to leave them in awe of the privileged. The social engineering plan may have to be tweaked.

The electoral field is wide open now. The voters in UP, like in Bihar, are very caste conscious. The Jats, who form the bulk of the farming community in western UP and constitute a third of the electorate there, had voted BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2017 Assembly polls after the Muzaffarnagar riots that preceded the 2014 elections. The three farm laws (now repealed) had changed their preferences.

With their repeal the chances of their being appeased were bright, had a BJP union minister’s son not thought of a novel way of teaching them a lesson by arranging for his car to crash into a peaceful protest march by farmers, killing four of them. This arrogant act put paid to any hope of reconciliation. The farmers have now teamed up with the old Jat party, the RLD of Jayant Chaudhary, grandson of former PM Charan Singh. And the RLD has teamed up with Akhilesh’s Samajwadi party, Yogi’s principal rival.

Of my two walking companions, one feels that the Jats will not vote for a Muslim candidate put up by either the SP or the RLD, so deep is the present divide authored by the votaries of 80:20! But the other colleague feels that the Jats are in no mood to compromise after the murders at Lakhimpur Kheri.

I am not from UP. I would not dare to comment on who is right. I can only say that the contest will be very close, so close that it will border on the vicious. The BJP’s huge election machine and its vast financial resources are already in play to combat incumbency, unemployment, rising prices and memories of Yogi’s Covid mismanagement.

The ruling party will fall back on religious identity on its campaign against criminals and hope for a division of votes between the SP, the BSP and the presently trailing Congress.