Ambitious China wary of the Thucydidean Trap

SPARTA stood as the dominant military power of the Greek world in 431 BC. Its supremacy was rooted in a formidable army. Athens, however, was rising with a powerful navy. “The growth of Athens and the fear it inspired in Sparta made war inevitable,” observed Thucydides, best known for his masterpiece History of the Peloponnesian War. Centuries later, Harvard scholar Graham Allison analysed 16 such conflicts since the 16th century and found that 12 ended in war. He termed this dynamic the Thucydidean Trap.

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Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly invoked the metaphor of the Thucydidean Trap. In 2015, he told the Wall Street Journal that strategic miscalculations could push major powers into such a trap. In 2023, during a meeting with the US Senate Majority Leader, he insisted that the trap was “not inevitable.”

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And most recently, on May 14, 2026, Xi asked the visiting US President Donald Trump: “Can China and the US transcend the Thucydidean Trap?” For Xi, avoiding a direct military conflict with Washington is central to China’s path to global leadership. After all, Sun Tzu’s maxim still resonates: the highest form of strategy is to “win without fighting”.

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Since 1949, emerging from what it calls the “Century of Humiliation,” China’s leadership has pursued a singular goal: restoring the nation to its “Middle Kingdom” status at the centre of world affairs. Deng Xiaoping’s dictum, “hide your strength, bide your time,” guided Beijing’s posture for much of the late 20th century. Under Xi, however, China has shed much of its caution. Its pronouncements are more forceful, its actions increasingly assertive. The time for “hiding intentions” appears to be over. Yet even as Beijing grows bolder, it remains keen to avoid a military conflict with the US. Instead, it seeks to reshape the global order from within.

The West, the so-called Global North, is visibly apprehensive of China’s ambitions. So, Beijing has turned to the Global South as the foundation of its leadership strategy.

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Its June 2026 White Paper, “More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China’s Principles, Proposals and Actions,” lays out a vision for managing world affairs under Chinese stewardship. This document — alongside the Belt and Road Initiative, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Global Governance Initiative of 2025 — forms the roadmap for China’s bid for world leadership.

The White Paper is its most candid articulation of global leadership ambitions. After outlining the “severe and complex challenges facing the world,” it highlights Beijing’s “Global Governance Initiative” and its contribution to promoting global governance.

On paper, it strikes all the right notes — democracy, multilateralism, peace, and rule of law. Yet coming from an authoritarian regime, the motives warrant closer scrutiny. Is this a principled stand, or a calculated attempt to win the trust of the Global South while concealing deeper ambitions? The gulf between what China says and what China does is indeed wide. Several contradictions stand out:

Democracy in international affairs: The White Paper calls for greater democracy in global governance. Yet China denies democratic rights to its own citizens. How credible is its promise to uphold democratic norms internationally once it assumes a leadership role?

Respect for multilateral institutions: Beijing professes support for the United Nations and other multilateral bodies. But in practice, it has rejected rulings that go against its interests — most notably the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration award under UNCLOS, which invalidated its sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

Opposition to hegemony: The document criticises hegemonic behaviour by world powers. Yet China’s own “nine-dash line” claims in the Pacific, its insistence on absorbing Taiwan, and its cartographic claims over Arunachal Pradesh reflect precisely the hegemonic posture it condemns.

Peace and non-proliferation: The White Paper laments armed conflicts and nuclear proliferation, presenting China as a balanced actor. But Beijing’s support for Russia, Iran and Pakistan in recent conflicts, including during Op Sindoor, undermines this claim. Its past role in nuclear proliferation to North Korea and Pakistan further exposes its double standards.

Rule of law: The paper pledges rigorous enforcement of international law. Yet China refuses to honour the UN Convention on the Law of Non-Navigational Uses of International Watercourses, denying lower riparian states such as India, Myanmar and Vietnam their rights over rivers originating in Chinese territory.

In short, the White Paper, seemingly a roadmap for equitable governance, is in actuality a carefully crafted narrative, designed to reassure the Global South while masking China’s pursuit of dominance. Beijing’s model of global governance will never be acceptable to liberal democracies in the West. The Global North, led by the US, may ultimately choose confrontation, springing the Thucydidean Trap that China is so desperate to avoid. But is war the only way to block Beijing’s “Middle Kingdom” dream of world leadership? Perhaps not.

The Global South holds the key. It must remain wary of China’s machinations. , recognise the gulf between lofty rhetoric and actual conduct, and anticipate the authoritarian, hegemonic posture Beijing would adopt if it were to lead the world order. The Global South should deny China the mantle of leadership and be wise not to repeat the mistake of the Global North in trusting the sweet cadence of Mandarin promises.

For India, the stakes are even higher. First, it is a legitimate challenger to China’s leadership of the Global South. In the late 1950s, India spearheaded the Non-Aligned Movement, much to Mao’s dismay.

Second, China’s vision of “national rejuvenation,” inseparable from its world power dream, is not confined to Taiwan; it extends to territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, making India’s sovereignty directly vulnerable.

Third, if the Thucydidean Trap proves inevitable, the resulting military conflict could be catastrophic, perhaps even a third World War, fought in India’s neighbourhood.

India’s challenge, therefore, is not only to safeguard its own national interests but also to shape the choices of the Global South. If China’s rise is to be met without war, then India’s voice, credibility and leadership will be indispensable in charting a more balanced path forward.

Perhaps it is time for India to rethink its strategy, both in engaging the Global South and in dealing with China’s ambitions head-on.