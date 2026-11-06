America is big enough for all of us

DR Abdul El-Sayed had a simple, distinctive slogan throughout his campaign for the US Senate against former Congressman Mike Rogers: “Money Out of Politics, Money in Your Pocket, Medicare for All.” In his victory speech, El-Sayed asserted his domestic priorities as well as his opposition to foreign wars and their tragic consequences: “We want our taxes spent here [in Michigan], for schools here, and healthcare here, and infrastructure here. We don’t want our money sent to do apartheid or genocide or war.”

His message addressed the economic needs of all citizens, while recognising the diversity of Michigan’s population. Thus, not surprisingly, El-Sayed achieved a solid, globally historic victory, winning with a vote share of 52.5% (his opponent got 45.5%), while becoming the first Muslim to be elected to the US Senate. El-Sayed’s victory was part of the Democratic Party’s Blue Wave takeover of both chambers of Congress and a repudiation of US President Donald Trump’s divisive politics, economic policies and his war on Iran.

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A disturbing element of this contest was the Republicans’ Islamophobic rhetoric that could be regarded as unconstitutional hate speech targeting El-Sayed. The message from Republicans combined Rogers’ “dog whistle” falsities about El-Sayed’s supposed links with “terrorism” and direct attacks by Trump and Vice President JD Vance on his Muslim name and faith. Trump often called El-Sayed a “jihadist,” asserting that if elected, the candidate would have to be screened using metal detectors. And repeatedly, Trump mockingly brought up (and sometimes mangled) his name, calling him “Mohammad” or “Abdul Ramadan.” For Vance, El-Sayed’s call for reform and equity made him an un-American outsider with “little gratitude for the country that gave him everything.”

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Underpinning these anti-Muslim attacks was the ideology of a racist/fascist Christian nationalism, openly articulated by Republican Senator Bernie Moreno in his repudiation of the Democratic candidate in Michigan: “Our rights come from God Almighty” and “Jesus came here for our salvation.” And El-Sayed “should be nowhere near Washington, DC.” The message that echoed from the Republican and generally conservative ecosphere was clear: “We cannot vote for a Muslim. He is not one of us. He hates America.”

How did El-Sayed and his surrogates respond to this vitriol? He campaigned tirelessly, meeting individuals and groups across diverse parts of Michigan. He never accepted corporate PAC money (unlike his primary opponent), so he was not beholden to any special interests. His supporters and surrogates also reminded voters of his distinguished record: as a University of Michigan student, athlete, Rhodes scholar, medical doctor and a successful public health official in Detroit.

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While pushing back against the divisive politics unleashed by his rivals, El-Sayed made diversity the cornerstone of his message. In his acceptance speech, he laid out his vision of an inclusive America, pointing to a contrast with Republicans: “They attack the very idea of America — an America that looks a little different, prays a little different.” They repudiate “who does not look like them, prays like them, loves like them.”

He responded to Islamophobic attacks with sharp retorts that blended equanimity with humour. During a town hall meeting (a video of which went viral), El-Sayed rebuked an audience member who questioned his loyalty to the nation: “You assume that because I am Muslim, that somehow I would have some allegiance to something that is not our Constitution? For me, that Constitution is the guiding light.” Here, while being proud of his Muslim faith, he endorsed freedom of religion and secularism.

Finally, in his victory acceptance speech, he offered a humorous riposte to Trump: “You struggle with my name. When I am sworn in by JD Vance, you can just call me Senator.”

Finally, El-Sayed’s victory in Michigan is also a testament to the unifying support of many civil society groups, drawing citizens across race, religion, class, gender and sexual orientation. Michigan is a purple state with a mix of Democrats and Republicans, often switching sides between the two parties. It also has one of the nation’s largest Arab-American communities in Dearborn, besides various Christian denominations and other religions.

The groups that joined El-Sayed’s campaign included “Michigan Jews for Democracy,” who “come from a wide range of the political spectrum”; a volunteer grassroots coalition, “Women for Abdul”; another volunteer-led group, “LGBTQIA+ Michiganders,” and others — all of whom wanted to elect him Michigan’s next Senator.

Groups such as Saath, a youth-led South Asian political organisation, also joined a Diwali-themed rally to support El-Sayed’s candidacy among South Asians, including Indian Americans. While Republicans tried to divide Muslim and African-American communities during the primary, El-Sayed received widespread support from Black faith and civil rights communities as well as Black constituencies — all of whom recognised their shared struggles against racism.

To sum up, what I offer here is a story of the triumph of unity and tolerance, and a cautionary tale about how authoritarian populist regimes rule by fear, lies and division. In fact, they consolidate their power by manufacturing a demonic enemy or scapegoat to be excluded from full citizenship and human rights.

El-Sayed’s candidacy has exposed the vulnerability of Muslim (and other) minority populations, not only in the US but also in right-wing divisive politics everywhere: in India, China, Turkiye and several European regions/nations and political parties. However, despite political differences, we witnessed in post-midterm America on Wednesday a widespread expression of harmony and even love for fellow citizens and humans. I am proud to be a “Michigander.”