An Indian love story

SONIA Gandhi’s memoir, ‘Belonging,’ has taken India by storm — certainly, you can judge this particular book by its cover. The black-and-white photograph of a young European woman — who travels halfway across the world, following a man she loves, and stays on, even after his death, and even after the Opposition as well as her own party colleagues taunt her about her foreign origin — is simply gorgeous.

What’s more, despite 55 unforgivable errors that have escaped its clearly shoddy editing, the book seems to have properly inserted the Gandhi family and the Congress back into the national conversation; certainly the Congress hopes it will give the party a fresh lease of life beyond the politics of the moment, that too on the eve of five key state elections expected to shift the political character of the nation.

It seems as if a masterclass in communication is afoot. This masterclass feeds into India’s love of stories, the Kathasaritsagara, the ocean of stories, that Salman Rushdie tapped into and explained to the English-speaking universe a few decades ago; that Atal Bihari Vajpayee instinctively understood with his Hindi poetry and flourish, which is why the country loved him even if it didn’t always vote for the BJP — Sonia’s memoir has a lovely interlude on how Vajpayee once explained to her that even if the Congress and the BJP were at daggers drawn politically, the two sides could always have a relationship outside it; and when, years later, she went to see him when he’d had a stroke, he wordlessly reached out and held her hand.

You can even order Sonia’s book on Blinkit — that’s part of the political strategy. Only days before it hit the bookstores, the senior Congress leader was launched on Instagram. And while she is a babe in the woods compared to Prime Minister Modi on Insta — only 355,000 followers in the last 3 weeks, compared to 107 million for the PM’s account, the idea is to clearly tell the complex and often contradictory stories of India’s oldest political dynasty to India’s vast young audience. To bring the past back to life in all its shades, including grey, and remind the country why it has a special bond with the Gandhis.

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The whole effort reinforces the old marketing adage that there is no such thing as good or bad publicity. What better than an Indian love story, its central protagonist Bharat Mata, its cast of characters pulled from several parts of the world as well as from different religions?

None of this means the book is going to help the Congress party get a leg up in the state elections it is fighting, even if the past is never fully past as we know and has a rude habit of interrupting the present. This is as true for Punjab, which still remembers the horror of the 1984 riots vividly, as it is for Uttar Pradesh, which has repeatedly brought the BJP to power on the promise of building the Ram Mandir — and now wonders if the thieving in the temple in Ayodhya will impact its political fortunes.

In Punjab and Delhi, Sonia Gandhi’s description of the 1984 “carnage” as “tragic and shameful” has stirred up the pot, with the BJP bringing in some of the widows of the anti-Sikh riots to Gurdwara Rakab Ganj to tell their stories — how, despite the death of Sajjan Kumar in jail some months ago, the Congress leader convicted of instigating the riots, none of the 2,800 affected families has ever really got justice.

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The BJP is right; the Congress party has never formally apologised for the 1984 riots — Prime Minister Manmohan Singh came closest to it on August 11-12, 2005, speaking in the Rajya Sabha soon after the report of the Nanavati Commission, set up five years prior by the BJP-led NDA in 2000 to investigate the causes, extent and course of the 1984 riots, was tabled. Dr Singh said “the tragic events deeply wounded the nation’s conscience and negated the concept of Indian nationhood enshrined in the Constitution.”

It was not a formal resolution tabled by the Congress, but as PM, speaking on behalf of his party and the country, the Congress hoped it was enough. Six years earlier, soon after she took over as Congress president in 1999, Sonia Gandhi, along with Capt Amarinder Singh as Punjab Congress chief, went to the Golden Temple. (Capt Singh told me he had taken Sonia Gandhi “twice to the Darbar Sahib.”) The gesture of her visit was said to constitute an apology, although Sonia Gandhi never verbalised her grief. Three years later, in 2002, Punjab voted for the Congress, led by the Captain.

As for Rahul, he said only last year, “what happened in the 80s was wrong, I have been to the Golden Temple multiple times, I have an extremely good relationship with the Sikh community in India and a loving relationship with them.”

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Certainly, Punjab’s relationship with the Congress is complex — it has voted in the party only three times since 1984. Beant Singh won in 1992, but was killed three years later by terrorists; and again in 2002 and in 2017, Capt Amarinder Singh led the party to power — he is now with the BJP.

How, then, is this “loving relationship” expected to unfold in the coming elections? Certainly, Punjabis have a long memory around insult and humiliation — they remember the 1984 riots and they remember why they laid a siege around BJP’s Delhi in 2020-21. Fed up with both, they gave a huge landslide to AAP in the last election.

All sides are now hoping they can start on a clean slate. The BJP wants in with an alliance with the Akali Dal, the Congress just wants in and AAP hopes it will remain. And while politics will take over the next few weeks and months with all sides putting their best foot forward, Punjabis hope all sides can come together at least after the polls to lay the monsters of drug abuse and gangsterism at rest. It’s a tall ask, they know — the price for belonging.