Anwar Shaikh, the Pakistani-US economist who saw beyond textbooks

ANWAR SHAIKH, star critic of mainstream economics, died on October 7. He became an economist almost by accident, thanks to the searing glare of the Kuwaiti sands, where he began his career as an engineer at just 19, after studying to be one at Princeton. That stint gave him 'desert blindness', temporarily banishing him to a darkened room, where he was offered a job more suited to the Kuwaiti summer — of teaching schoolchildren.

Teaching did two things. First, it made Anwar find his vocation, following in the footsteps of his mother, whom he described as a "gifted teacher with an ear for language." Second, it piqued his interest in economics as he asked why there were "so many poor people in such a fabulously rich country." That question would return to him when he went to Columbia University to do a PhD in economics on the daily motorbike ride from his digs in Harlem, where so many of New York's poor lived, to the privileged world of Columbia.

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Here lay, before his eyes, the truth about how capitalist economies worked — not by the rational and efficient allocation of resources to fulfil the wants of rational consumers, but by the engine of capitalists seeking to maximise profit. Yet, this was an outsider's view. After all, everyone else in the discipline of economics also witnessed the same inequality.

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What made Anwar Shaikh an outsider was his history. He was born in Karachi in 1945 to a South Indian Christian mother and a North Indian Muslim father at a time when India was being split along religious lines. He spent much of his childhood moving from one country to another, wherever his diplomat dad got posted. His friends in the multiple schools he attended were Zoroastrian, Chinese-American and Jewish.

At Princeton, he was exposed to white supremacists and African-American activists and heard Martin Luther King and Malcolm X speak. Later, at Columbia, he got involved in left-wing student politics. His politics probably ended any chance of tenure at the university. He ended up getting a job at the New School, which was a sort of refuge for scholars who had escaped fascist Europe. And that is where Anwar Shaikh remained for the rest of his life, retiring in 2022, with the fitting title of University in Exile Professor Emeritus.

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This view from exile is exactly what Anwar Shaikh brought to economics. He spent much of his career busting the myths of textbook economics — the fantasies of free markets, perfect competition, equilibrium prices and rational consumers — that have entered the bloodstream of public discourse, such that even those who know nothing about the discipline accept these claims as truths. In this, Shaikh did not claim originality. He simply went back to the founding arguments of classical economics —those of Adam Smith, David Ricardo and Karl Marx.

Shaikh's starting point was that capitalism is driven by the fundamental motor of profit-making. Capitalists compete to maximise their returns from investment. To do that, they cut costs, which enables them to drive their selling price down and capture a larger market share. This also allows them to expand their profit margins, pushing them above what other capitalists earn. But it is this very higher profit rate that attracts more capitalists into the industry. This increases competition, pushes down prices and brings the rate of profit down to what the overall economy offers. Shaikh called this 'real' competition and termed the process 'turbulent regulation'.

Shaikh showed that this real competition must, through its inner working, lead to the formation of large companies. Yet, unlike textbook economics, he did not see this 'largeness' as a sign of market failure through the formation of monopolies. He argued that competition causes firms to invest more capital to increase productivity and lower prices. Big firms, therefore, have to earn higher profit margins (profit as a proportion of sales) simply to get a normal return on the high level of capital they have invested. A few large firms were a necessary outcome of real competition, not an aberration.

He also argued that prices are determined by the observed rate of profit and the labour-time costs that capitalists incur and not through some arbitrary equilibrium between demand and supply. Shaikh analysed half a century of US data on some 70 industries to show that market prices were, on average, only about 15% away from the integrated labour-time cost of production. While this might seem trivial, it fundamentally flips the textbook economics view that capitalists are 'price takers' and all they can decide is how much to produce. Shaikh showed that capitalists are 'price setters' and consumers can only decide how much to consume.

Another important point in Shaikh's critiques of economics dealt with the idea of inequality — that it emerged from differences in talent, training and hard work. Shaikh used income distribution data from the US to prove that the key difference in earnings and wealth arose from how much assets someone owned and not from how talented they were or how hard they worked. He extended this to nations, demonstrating that free trade benefits rich countries and weakens those that are poor.

Anwar Shaikh leaves behind a legacy of critical economic thinking, which is being carried forward by his students. He was much revered as a thinker and teacher. I had a chance interaction with him when I cold-emailed him two decades ago, asking whether he would take me as a student, not expecting any reply. Yet, he responded with advice on how to apply and how to raise funds for a PhD. I will always remember his generosity to a stranger.