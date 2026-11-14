Are wearable devices worth the hype

IN the digital age, wearable devices have caught the fancy of consumers. The use of smartwatches, fitness trackers and bands, smart rings, head-mounted displays and AI glasses, smart earbuds and implantable chips has increased in recent years. Such gizmos basically track, process and share data in real time. The data could be about one’s location, movement, fitness, health parameters like heart rate, blood pressure, calorie burn, sleep patterns, oxygen saturation and so on, depending on the device an individual is wearing.

The latest addition to the list of wearables is Temple, developed by a startup founded by Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato. The device attaches to the side of the forehead using adhesive grips, and it was initially claimed to measure changes in brain blood flow. Soon after it was announced, Temple sparked a storm on social media platforms for the wrong reasons. Medical experts are arguing that optical sensors in such devices can only capture superficial blood flow through the temporal artery rather than actual cerebral blood flow. Moreover, the research being cited to back the claim has not undergone independent, peer-reviewed clinical validation. Following the criticism, Goyal clarified that Temple was only a fitness and wellness device that tracked a metric called entropy and was not a diagnostic tool or disease prevention device. Clinical data about claimed benefits is still to be generated.

The controversy is a classic case in the ongoing regulatory and ethical debate surrounding medical and wellness devices. Medical devices such as pacemakers, cardiac monitors, continuous glucose monitors, and drug delivery pumps have been around for a long time and are well regulated globally and in India. New contraptions like fitness trackers and smart rings are marketed as wellness devices, though they do monitor vital health parameters and are often labelled as early diagnostic or disease prevention tools. There is only a thin line dividing a wellness device and a regulated medical device. If a fitness band has an optical sensor that tracks heart rate during a workout, it can be categorised as a wellness tool, but if the data collected by the sensor is run through an algorithm to notify the user of any irregular heart rhythm, it becomes a medical device, which may require regulatory approval.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has explicit regulation for products that present safety risks through the interpretation of physiological data. The medical device rules in Europe state that if a device's documentation, marketing or public social media claims mention the prediction, prognosis, or monitoring of a disease, it qualifies as a medical device.

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Most wellness devices not only monitor vital parameters, but are backed by software that analyses the data to notify the user of unusual deviations, which in medical terms amounts to diagnosis. The rules governing medical devices in India follow the ‘intended use’ doctrine for wellness devices. A wearable is legally treated as a medical device if its promotional materials, labels, or companion apps state it is intended for the diagnosis, monitoring, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of any disease or injury.

Companies often take advantage of this regulatory loophole by mismarketing or mislabelling medical wearables as wellness devices. They simply include a disclaimer in fine print that ‘the device is not to be used for medical diagnosis purposes.’ Some companies describe their products as pre-diagnostic tools.

For instance, a smartphone application ambiently tracks users’ coughing patterns over time and analyses cough frequency and intensity. Another app tracks movements and heart rate to detect seizure-like activity and can even send an alert to emergency contacts on the phone. So, some harmless-sounding mobile applications can act like a wellness or medical device and lead uninformed users to rely on them to identify a disease or condition.

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Besides regulatory dilemmas, wearable technology also raises ethical concerns relating to privacy and data protection. Digital devices collect and store sensitive personal health information, which must be protected from unauthorised access, theft, or accidental disclosure.

Another key ethical consideration is informed consent and data ownership. Consumers must be fully informed about how their data will be used and should have the option to opt out or limit data sharing. There have been cases of mass leak of fitness data of millions of users of Fitbit. Fitness data of users is shared with third parties like health insurance companies.

The United Nations, in a recent report, has examined ethical and legal issues concerning the growing use of neuro-technologies. It noted that non-invasive neuro-technologies used in consumer markets were generally subject to little or no regulation. Even though all wearable devices may not be medical-grade, the data that they collect could be extremely sensitive.

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It is also a human rights issue since technological devices are capable of accessing the brain to collect and record highly sensitive information, which affects the physical and mental privacy of an individual by exposing his or her private space and integrity, according to the report.

The physical and mental safety of users is another issue. Consumers of wearable devices have a right to know if there are long-term impacts associated with their use, even if a device is categorised as a wellness device. For individuals, wearable devices use gamification techniques, alerts, and feedback loops to influence user habits.

Though all this is intended to encourage health, such constant monitoring can lead to psychological dependency, anxiety, feelings of inadequacy, or compulsive tracking behaviour. Health tracking algorithms can also perpetuate demographic biases. A device developed for optimum heart rate and calorie-tracking for one population may undercount or misinterpret metrics for other groups or communities due to a lack of diverse training data. Such devices may mislead users.

Given the rapid pace of technology, regulatory agencies should be on alert and evolve robust and comprehensive legal and ethical frameworks for both medical and wellness devices. The regulation should also cover unethical marketing, post-marketing surveillance and consumer feedback. Engagement with new technologies should go hand in hand with protection of user interest and safety.