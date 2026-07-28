Artillery deserves combat arm recognition

AT the end of the war in the last week of July 1999, Lt Gen Krishan Pal, Corps Commander in Kargil, made a profound and studied statement: "The Indian Army should stop talking of infantry and armoured corps as the mainstay in combat but instead talk of artillery, infantry and armoured corps as the decisive arms in future combat situations." He went on to say that "Artillery was used as a combat arm."

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For a hardcore infantry general known to carry a bias against gunners, it must have been a compelling professional truth, shaped by reflections on the recent battles, that led to such penetrating observations after the victory in Kargil. The public at large and students of military history have accepted that artillery was the raison d'être of our victory in Kargil. The question is whether it has left enough impact on the Indian Army to acknowledge and ratify the growing significance of artillery as an essential arm of decision.

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The matrix of warfare has undergone revolutionary changes in form and body in the last few decades. World War I glorified trench warfare; World War II, the mechanisation of the armed forces; and the recent wars have turned the tables to assert the primacy of firepower, particularly the ground-based weapon systems.

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Likewise, the artillery has seen radical changes in its role and equipment profile. Equipped to impact and shape the battlefield as never before, with its long-range weapon systems, deep surveillance outreach and integrated sensor-shooter combine, it can engage the enemy in multiple tiers successively and simultaneously cause debilitating damage to their war machine, degrade them both physically and psychologically to impact the very mind of the enemy's hierarchy. In fact, ground-based firepower has become the undisputed cutting edge of the military, transforming the character of warfare.

Statistics indicate that artillery accounts for nearly 82% of battlefield casualties. Once considered an influencing element in the battlefield, the artillery has moved into the realm of an assertive and decisive war-winning machine. Yet, it is still labelled a combat support arm, unlike the armoured corps, mechanised infantry and infantry who enjoy the status of combat arms.

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The combat arms in the Army define strategies, operational instructions and ground-level plans and then fit in the combat support arms into their plans, which is not an organic solution. In Kargil, while all battle plans were made by the Infantry, but of necessity, they were executed around the firepower. The evolving character of warfare calls for reversing this approach and recognising the centrality of firepower.

Interestingly, the artillery in Kargil was not used merely in a support role but as an offensive combat arm, to which the enemy had no answer but one of despair and fear. The artillery held all the aces and used them well. It was a game-changer that enabled our braveheart infantry soldiers to reach the heights and combat the enemy decisively. Without the firepower, they stood very little chance of engaging with the enemy. Also, in the two company attacks — one at Tololing on June 12 and at Pimple II in Point 4875 complex on July 7 — when the Company Commanders became fatal casualties, the Forward Observation Officers took over the command of the companies and led them to success.

The artillery is an accepted combat arm in the most advanced armies of the world. The British, while at the helm of affairs in the Indian subcontinent, had designated the artillery as a support arm — a legacy which India and Pakistan carried forward. Realising the significance of firepower, Pakistan was quick to designate artillery as a combat arm, while the Indian Army continues to procrastinate. In the warfare today, firepower has gone on to establish a unique role to swing the tide in one's favour at a much lower cost to life and material. The prevalent theory of fire and manoeuvre is undergoing a subtle change, wherein the manoeuvre element is set to exploit the opportunity created by firepower and not necessarily vice versa.

When the war ended, Lt Gen Krishan Pal asserted that "the gunners have once again proved the strategic dominance of firepower in the battlefield and done the nation proud through their gallant acts and professional excellence." His vision and foresight is well substantiated by the changing character of warfare. The growing shift to firepower in the battlefield stands exemplified in the Azerbaijan-Armenia war of September 2020, where armed drones turned the tide in favour of Azerbaijan. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war since 2022, which started with a big bang with large-scale military operations, has over time, lost the initial verve of manoeuvre and settled down to firepower exchanges. The skirmish between India and Pakistan, 'Operation Sindoor', from May 7 to 10, 2025, was dominated by firepower, air-launched missiles and artillery exchanges. In the recent US-Iran war, the focus was on firepower, precision missiles, rockets and drones using different platforms.

Driven by the outstanding contribution of artillery in the Kargil War, there was a clamour in the Army Headquarters in Delhi to designate artillery as a combat arm. Then, in a sudden turnabout, the senior military leadership put it on the backburner. All strong and positive averments regarding the spectacular contribution of the artillery by the general officers and the rank and file of the Indian Army who fought the Kargil War seem to have not resonated equally well with the powers that be at the Army Headquarters. The tribalism afflicting the Indian higher military leadership got the better of the ground realities of operations. Apparently, their apprehensions stemmed from the concern of dilution of their exclusive domain. This trend is not without ramifications in peacetime too, where the combat arms enjoy unfair primacy over the combat support arms, both in promotions and status. An average officer of the combat arms passes over the above-average officer in combat support arms and is considered for important courses and promotions to higher ranks.

Allow me to quote an interesting observation by Lieutenant General KS Rao, erstwhile Director General of Artillery, "Artillery, the second largest combat arm, constitutes 28 per cent of the cadre of Arms Officer, with Infantry constituting 40 per cent; when it comes to Lieutenant Generals, infantry has 57 as on date, with artillery relegated to meagre four." This is a startling imbalance, and needs a correction. In an era of firepower dominance, exclusion of firepower specialists from top-tier strategic planning, can create severe vulnerabilities, at peril to national security.

Today, in an era where the artillery has transformed into the realm of strategic arm and wars are getting increasingly defined by the artillery, it would be flagrantly erroneous to label it as a subordinate

combat arm. The Army hierarchy needs to come out of their slumber and take a leaf from the wars around the globe— the Kargil war, Armenia-Azerbaijan war, the Russia-Ukraine war, Operation Sindoor and the US-Iran war in the Gulf — to restructure our armed forces and upgrade artillery to combat arm status. This would be a big leap forward operationally and financially, making it the most cost-effective revolution in military affairs. Going by the trends of warfare, it is only a matter of time before artillery assumes its rightful place as a predominant combat arm. The sooner the better.