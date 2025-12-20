As expected, the ladla beta squad jumps in

When Smriti Mandhana announced that her wedding had been called off, a quiet shiver went through the country. Not because breakups are unusual, but because betrayal — especially when inflicted on someone as accomplished and beloved as Smriti — feels like a national insult. She is a World Cup champion, a youth icon, a woman who has earned every ounce of her success. If even she cannot escape heartbreak, what hope do the rest of us have?