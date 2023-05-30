At last, India is finding its rightful place in the world

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Founder, The Art of Living

INDIA, the most ancient living civilisation of the world and the oldest, largest and the most vibrant democracy, had a dream of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’ — everyone be happy and everyone prosper. In the past nine years, India has made a significant progress in this direction. A resolute Prime Minister with strong administrative skills, the unflinching support of the people and modern technology have made it possible.

This has kindled hope in the youth and the poorest of the population. While previous prime ministers have admitted that the end beneficiary only gets around 10 per cent of what is allocated by the government for them, the current PM, Narendra Modi, has made sure that the end beneficiaries get their full due by facilitating the opening of an unprecedented number of bank accounts and transferring money directly to these accounts.

While unemployment is a big issue worldwide, steps have been taken to tackle it and more skill centres established not just in cities, but even in remote places of the country. Dignity of labour has been upheld as Class-IV workers have been honoured by the PM on several occasions.

A big difference in the infrastructure in such a short period of time is testimony to a developed India. In the past, while travelling in Europe, I used to hear comments from many that the infrastructure and ease of travel like Europe can never happen in India. But they have been proved wrong in a short period of time.

The main global trends in this period have been the once-in-a-century Covid pandemic, the increasing trend towards deglobalisation and the polarisation of the world in different camps, the war in Europe in the form of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the increasing climate concerns, a persistent inflation across the world and, finally, mental health issues afflicting record numbers of people globally.

While many governments in Asia are failing, India has risen with its astute and intelligent policies towards a robust and growing economy.

Foreign diplomacy has earned India an unprecedented goodwill around the globe. Though India is home to about one-sixth of the world’s population, its voice was never heard like it is being heard now. All in all, in the international arena, India is finding its rightful place. The credit for it solely goes to the current government and its policies.

India’s well balanced act over the Russia-Ukraine conflict by not taking sides has put it on the mantle as a mature mediator and peacemaker of the world. While many Asian economies are collapsing and inflation is a big issue in many countries, India has shown an incredible resilience. During the Covid pandemic, the government took steps to make sure that nobody went hungry.

In spite of having a huge draw of domestic and international tourists, places of pilgrimage in the country had been dirty and had an abysmal infrastructure. Most of these places were ignored by previous governments. In the last few years, the facelift that places like Varanasi, Ujjain, Kedarnath and Rishikesh have received would be appreciated for years to come.

The new education policy is a revolution as compared to the earlier outdated colonial education system which was a blot on the intelligence of the modern civilisation. It’s a relief for our youth; they don’t have to bury their brilliance anymore as they have received an open field to express their creativity. The initiatives taken in this field have enhanced the quality of education in the country and made it more accessible to all.

Importance and encouragement have been given to art and culture. Many new museums have been opened and many forms of art have found a place in them. This shows the possibilities we have and how we were a nation of sleeping giants, not realising our true potential.

Though the political leaders and parties have faith in religious rituals and practices, they have not been open about it. Modi has never been shy of admitting them and he has restored the pride in adopting them. He even introduced this invaluable and intangible heritage to other world leaders. The progress of any society depends on the confidence and self-esteem of the people. Honouring one’s roots and one’s culture can raise self-esteem and this has been done very well without hesitation or prejudice.

The North-East, which was ignored for a long time, has woken up to its many possibilities. The development achieved in Kashmir and justice given to its women are an eye-opener and demonstrate how one can undo the wrongs done to one’s own people. This poses a big challenge for the cynics and critics.

Many are not aware that Modi had gifted a new parliament building to Afghanistan. The presidential palace in Nigeria was also built by India a few years back. And now, Modi has dedicated a beautiful Parliament building to our country, honouring the Constitution and our traditions. A marvellous structure has been built in a short period of time.

But all is not rosy. Many avoidable mistakes have been made and there is a long way to tackling unemployment, rising prices and other issues.

But the speed with which the current government is addressing the challenges is commendable and gives hope for a brighter future. Team Modi should be given more time so as to fulfil all of India’s dreams.